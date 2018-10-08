New Kids On The Block are headed to the Centennial State in 2019. The MixTape Tour will bring New Kids On The Block and special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature to Pepsi Center on Friday, June 7.
The five pop and hip hop acts will stop in 53 cities across North America on The MixTape Tour.
Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS.
