Nobody needs to tell Coloradans they live in a photogenic state.
Three locations in our fair state will be featured in the Brand USA's new IMAX and giant-screen film “Into America’s Wild,” a 45-minute travelogue through our nation’s most stunning wilderness areas. It opens Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and runs through Sept. 17.
Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman narrates, as John Herrington, the first Native American astronaut, and Native American pilot, TV personality and youth advocate Ariel Tweto explore lands from the Oregon coastline to Alaska to the Appalachian Trail.
Herrington, a member of the Chickasaw tribe, spent part of his childhood in Colorado Springs and received a bachelor’s of science in applied mathematics from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 1983.
Their visit to the Centennial State finds them traipsing through the San Juan National Forest in the southwestern corner of the state; Mesa Verde National Park in the southwest, which was established to preserve and interpret the archaeological heritage of the Ancestral Pueblo people who lived there for more than 700 years; and Silverton’s Molas Lake, located along the Million Dollar Highway in the central San Juan Mountains.
“Colorado’s abundant beauty and glorious landscapes were a natural fit for ‘Into America’s Wild,’” said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA. “Colorado’s historic legacy with Native American communities and the heart-pounding adventures at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park gave us so much to feature. Both John Herrington and Ariel Tweto felt personally connected with the ancestral Pueblo sites at Mesa Verde National Park.”