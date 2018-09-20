”Contemporary Western,” ”Going Out of Business Sale, A Retrospective: Tom Vail,” ”Lawrence Harris,” “Mendoza/Mendoza” and “Western Romance From the King Collection,” Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo (81003). All exhibits included in regular admission price for nonmembers: $8, adults; $6, children, military and seniors 65+. Info: 295-7200 or sdc-arts.org.
Sometimes inspiration for an art exhibit walks right through your front door. That’s what happened with the ”Lawrence Harris” exhibit at Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center in Pueblo.
“It’s kind of a surprise exhibit, because it just kind of walked in,” said LuDel Walter, visual arts coordinator. “It all came about when Mr. Ray Brown, (board president) of Pueblo’s Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Center, came in and asked why we didn’t have more diversity in our shows. I had to be honest because we don’t have a lot of artwork like that. He hooked us up with the Rev. Dr. John V. Harris, the artist’s brother.”
Opening Saturday, the exhibit will feature paintings of Buffalo Soldiers, portraits and landscapes by the late Colorado Springs native Lawrence Harris, an African-American artist who specialized in painting Buffalo Soldiers and was a Buffalo Soldiers re-enactor. He died in 2009. Some of his original works will be for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Gethsemane Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ, Denver, where the Rev. Dr. John V. Harris is pastor.
“They’re really affordable, with many in the $200 to $250 range, and prints priced less than that,” Walter said. “Some of the originals have artifacts with them, such as a Buffalo Soldiers painting framed with some bullets or a beaded leather pouch. They’re pretty interesting, and a lot are very clearly from the ‘70s, so there might be a little bit of nostalgia there.”
This is one of those rare times when all of the art center’s galleries are switching out, she said. Other exhibits include:
• ”Going Out of Business Sale, A Retrospective: Tom Vail” — Through Nov. 11, Regional & Hoag galleries. Featuring collage works by Walsenburg artist Vail that are “really fun, off the wall and tongue in cheek,” Walter said. A “dark humor about the human condition” is a recurring element.
• ”Contemporary Western” — Saturday-Jan. 20, second floor foyer. This exhibit features about 15 works from the center’s extensive permanent collection of contemporary Western art, with works by Donna Howell-Sickles, Paul Pletka, Fritz Scholder and R.C. Gorman as well as local and regional artists Orlin Helgoe, Terry Galusha and Judith Pierce. “These are more abstract and maybe even more colorful than the center’s traditional artwork,” Walter said.
• ”Western Romance from the King Collection” — Oct. 5-Jan. 13, King Gallery. Selected works from local benefactor Francis King’s original 1979 donation of about 100 artworks form the cornerstone of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center’s permanent collection. This exhibit will feature works by John Clymer, Frank McCarthy, Joseph Sharpe, Gerald Cassidy and Oscar Berninghaus.
• ”Mendoza/Mendoza” — Oct. 13-Jan. 13, White Gallery. Works by Pueblo husband-and-wife artists John L. and Dorothy J. Mendoza in their first joint exhibition. The exhibit includes landscapes, still life, abstracts and portraits.
With the exhibit turnover, now is a good time to for those who haven’t been to the arts center to experience it, Walter said. “As far as the visual arts go, we have such a huge variety of exhibits. I wish we could display everything in our collection all the time, but we just can’t.”
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM