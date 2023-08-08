A new exhibit focused on the history of African American pilots is now on display at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex.

Titled “Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight,” the exhibit tells the stories of trailblazing African Americans in aviation.

“Starting from the Wright brothers flight in the early 20th century, all the way up to the space shuttle programs and beyond, African Americans have fought for the right to fly,” said Leah Davis Witherow, the museum’s curator of history.

The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian History Museum co-produced the exhibition, which highlights the careers of individuals like Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman to obtain her pilot’s license, and Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to fly in space.

“Bessie Coleman, William J. Powell and other aviators, despite tremendous obstacles, fought their way into the field, literally and figuratively, and became extraordinary pilots,” Davis Witherow said. “These aviators show tremendous heroism and commitment to country, but they also were fighting a civil rights battle in a lot of ways.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The exhibit is divided into six sections, and also features the stories of local heroes among the Tuskegee Airmen, the first military division of African American pilots who fought in World War II.

“They were among the most lauded and heroic military servicemen in World War II; they won many commendations. We highlight local individuals who are truly heroes,” she said.

As the museum undergoes renovations, the exhibit will be on display in the downtown annex and is expected to be presented through late spring 2024.

“These folks were pioneers in aviation, but they're also pioneers in civil rights,” Davis Witherow said.