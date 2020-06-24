Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, 215 Wilcox St., Castle Rock, opened May 28 near the Festival Park part of the burgeoning Riverwalk in the historic downtown area. The restaurant portion is a Vibe Concepts eatery.
“The brewer will make exclusive small batch beers for the eatery,” said Justin Adrian, director of operations for all 11 of the Denver-based Vibe Concepts. “There are 16 Great Divide taps, plus we have a full bar to complement our food.”
Fried chicken ($14) and fish and chips ($17) are among signature dishes on the menu, which are superb. The fried quarter of a bird is cooked in a pressure fryer. The results are extra crunchy breading and buttery tender, moist white meat. The puffy crust covering the flaky cod is a batter made with Hazy IPA. Go for the housemade potato chips over the fries. The thick- cut, crunchy chips are addictive. Save room for dessert. The Colorado peach cobbler ($9) and the carrot cake ($8) are massive delicious treats.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: (303) 955-5788, greatdividebreweryandroadhouse.com.