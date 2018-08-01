Chef Sheamus Feeley and his business partner, Angela Neri, have opened Pony Up at 1808 Blake St. in Denver. You might remember them from the opening days of Till Kitchen. Feeley headed Till’s culinary team and menu creation, while Neri managed the front of the house. Feeley said their new Denver venture is inspired by his “passion for French dip sandwiches.”
The menu features five sandwiches with dipping variations and ethnic twists. The Frenchie signature sandwich is a massive load of well-seasoned roast beef piled on sturdy focaccia bread, topped with crispy fried onions and glued together with gruyere cheese. It’s served with extra delicious French onion soup for dipping. The most amazing looking and tasting offering is the Torta Ahogada, a sandwich famous in Guadalajara, Mexico. Here, you bite into a bun filled with roasted pork, black bean puree and mashed avocado. It arrives at your table smothered in guajillo chile sauce (the dipper) and garnished with pickled jalapeños.
Country Karaage is another treat not to be missed. Feeley marinates chicken thigh strips in garlic, ginger and soy before double breading and deep-fat frying for ultimate crunchy bites. The chicken bites are served with lemon halves for squeezing and spicy mayo for dipping.
There’s more to be excited about at this new watering hole, including outstanding wings and lovely salads. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, with the kitchen open until 1 a.m. Details: 303-710-8144, ponyupdenver.com.
Flipping eggs
The Egg & I Restaurants group, based in Centennial, has been acquired by Bradenton, Fla.-based First Watch Restaurants Inc. The move places First Watch as the nation’s largest and fastest-growing breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant company, its news release says. In addition to new signage on former The Egg & I eateries, the interiors have had a major update, making for a more open space. The extensive menu offers a full range of morning favorites in addition to salads, sandwiches and soups. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visit firstwatch.com.
“KRDO Table Talk”
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Hiromy Hung Pfosi, U.S. sales and marketing manager for Shoku En Co., talks about the Japanese buri or “amberjack” fish. It’s similar to yellowfin tuna. She will be joined by Brother Luck, owner and chef of Four by Brother Luck, who has the fish on his menu. Call 303-241-2202.
Nicole Magic Soto, executive director of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, talks about Vittles for Vests at Garden of the Gods Club Health and Wellness Center’s Three Graces Ballroom, 3314 Mesa Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26. She is joined by Supansa Banker, corporate executive chef for Wobbly Olive, who has spearheaded the event. For $75, enjoy food and beverages from chefs to support buying tactical vests for police recruits who will graduate Sept. 12 from the Colorado Springs Police Academy. Contact info@policefoundationofcoloradosprings.org.
Blake DeHuff, owner of Rocky Mountain Organic Farms, 11660 Green Acres Lane in Black Forest, is joined by Nate Dirnberger, catering chef at Four by Brother Luck and co-founder of Mother Earth Enterprises, to talk about the Mangalitsa Pig Roast and BBQ on Aug. 25 at DeHuff’s farm. Dirnberger will roast the heritage pig. Tickets are $35, $25 for military, police, firefighters or veterans and $15 for kids 12 and under. Visit tinyurl.com/ydcg3o78.
Mitchell Roth, co-founder of Roth Premium foods, and Kilyn Roth, creator of Kilyn’s Kitchen, 1830 Jet Stream Drive, talk about their new line, Kilyn’s Kitchen family meals, which are fully cooked and prepared meals to serve four. Meals are available in the meat department of Safeways and sell for $9.99. To heat, meals come in a pouch that’s placed in boiling water for 25 minutes. Currently the line offers pulled pork with carrots and potatoes, pulled chicken with roasted potatoes, beef goulash and chicken fajitas. They’re expanding their line and are working on a direct-to-consumer platform. Details: 219-0775, kilynskitchen.com.