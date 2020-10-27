Looking for a culinary adventure? Check out Ephemera, 514 S. Tejon St., on the second floor of the CO.A.T.I. building.
To understand the concept chefs Ian Dedrickson and Adam Ridens have envisioned for the classy restaurant is first to understand the meaning of the word ephemera (pronounced uh-feh-mr-uh). According to the Oxford dictionary, ephemera (typically plural) are "things that exist or are used or enjoyed for only a short time." Examples are newspapers, postcards and tickets. Sometimes items meant to be discarded after use have since become collectibles. So, the menu at Dedrickson and Ridens evolves continuously, with dishes on the multi-course tastings constantly changing, sometimes daily. This ensures returning guests get a new experience at each visit.
The core menu is a seven-course chef’s tasting, which costs $60 per person. There’s a small à la carte menu. A chef’s wine pairing can be added for $30 or a sommelier’s premium wine pairing for $60 per person. Each dish on the tasting menu is a stunning visual presentation and the flavor combinations are equally impressive. Brunch on Sundays is order-off-the-menu. Hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. for tasting menu Tuesdays through Saturdays, 4 p.m. to midnight for à la carte, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Visit ephemeradinners.com.