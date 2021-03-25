Denver-based chain Birdcall has opened its first location in Colorado Springs.
The fast-casual chicken sandwich and fresh salad restaurant is along the Powers Boulevard corridor at 6510 Tutt Blvd. Birdcall debuted five years ago in Denver’s Five Points district, and there are now three locations in the Mile High City.
Crispy chicken is the star on the menu, but grilled chicken and crispy tofu are also available. There are 13 specialty sauces to spice up or cool down sandwiches. Buns, including gluten-free options, are made at a Colorado bakery.
There’s a full bar with a cocktail menu as well. Visit eatbirdcall.com.