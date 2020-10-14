If you haven’t spoiled yourself with a meal at Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., following are some tempting ways to introduce yourself to the elegant restaurant and bold flavors from around the world. Details: 308-5579, amblidenver.com/ambli- colo-springs.
• New lunch times 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays starting Friday.
• Nine-dollar Happy Hour cocktails Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to close, in the bar, patio and dining room. The happy hour menu includes dishes such as duck gyoza ($8) for four dumplings stuffed with cabbage, fennel, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce; kung pao brussels sprouts ($8) with bacon, peanuts, scallions and sesame seeds; and Mongolian beef bites ($12) flank steak, peanuts, edamame, scallions and sesame seeds. Or go for the Tacos Bundle; for $22 you get four tacos. Enjoy a margarita or a jalapeño Citroen twist.
• New Wednesday night special, for dine-in guests only: After enjoying dinner, take home a Kuku Paka dinner for $12 to have for lunch or dinner on Thursday. Kuku Paka (normally $24) means coconut chicken in Swahili. It’s a signature dish at Ambli of marinated grilled chicken in a coconut curry sauce, cilantro, corn and shishito pepper. Comes with basmati rice and naan.
• Sunday brunch 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with an interesting menu featuring dishes like three birria tacos ($14) of smoked brisket in cheese crusted corn tortillas with guacamole, pickled onions, flavorful beef consommé dipping sauce and choice of house potatoes, fries, or a side mixed green salad. A personal favorite is the Table Starter ($10) — guacamole, white cheddar chiltepin queso, carrots, cucumbers and addictive house-made corn tortilla chips.