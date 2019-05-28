Executive chef Noah Siebenaller and master butcher Jason Nauert have successfully opened Beast and Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop.
The meat counter is front and center as you enter, boasting massive cuts of Colorado grass-fed prime beef. There are two dry-aging cabinets near the ordering station.
The menu features as much local produce as is possible to source. And the food samples were prepared to perfection.
With 100 craft beers, wine and spirits on tap, it’s a fun place to linger. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 247-1040, beastsandbrews.com.