When he’s on stage, Mike Hickman isn’t just hoping to make people laugh.
The comedian also wants to help people.
It goes back to something Hickman heard a long time ago. Some advice that stuck. It went something like this, as Hickman remembers: “If you’re only there to harvest applause for yourself, then it’s all about you. If you think about it like you’re giving a gift to the audience, it makes it about them. It’s not about you.”
So, yeah, it makes Hickman happy to hear chuckles and claps. Then there’s what he can’t hear: someone’s day getting better.
“I always want to be one of those people using the arts to help people make it through the next day,” Hickman said. “You know, everybody hurts.”
He’s heard plenty stories of hurt from audience members and how healing a night of laughter can be. He’s experienced that firsthand, too.
Like six years ago, when his 17-year-old son suddenly died.
For the first time in his life, Hickman didn’t think he could keep performing. And this is coming from a man who was once a 5-year-old boy putting on living room concerts for his parents. And who went on to sing and speak on bigger stages around the country.
At that point, Hickman was a sought-after Christian comic about to go on another tour. More so, though, was a father with a broken heart.
“I started to wonder, ‘Will I ever be able to do comedy again?’” he said. “How can I be expected to go on stage when we’re hurting so much?”
Just a month or so later, the man of faith felt a nudge from above.
“I felt God tell me, ‘That next show on the schedule is going to be your first show back,’” Hickman says.
He didn’t feel ready. He performed anyway. And Hickman still regards the show as one of his best ever, mostly because of what he heard from God after. Hickman heard it this way: “You know how you’re hurting right now? Everybody else is, too. Now you can relate to them.”
And he took this away: “How can I not help hurting people? How can I not do comedy? I know what it’s like to hurt. There’s nothing like someone helping you feel better, even if it’s just for a minute.”
So that’s what Hickman does.
His clean comedy set is a mix of observational humor, musical parodies and encouraging words. In that way, Hickman says his show — and performing style — is a bit of a variety show.
For example, in a YouTube video titled “ranDUM thoughts,” Hickman strums the guitar while dropping one-liners like, “If a clock gets hungry, can it go back for seconds?”
There’s also a video of him singing — in a serious way — “This is Me” from the hit musical, “The Greatest Showman.” And one of him singing — in a funny way — a parody of “Living La Vida Loca” called “Trying Ta Get Me Ta Focus.” Hickman’s jokes will soon be seen in a Dry Bar Comedy special.
As an actor, podcaster and writer, he says he’s stayed busy during the pandemic. Plus, the past year involved a big move. In August, he and his wife moved to Colorado Springs from Austin, Texas.
While he mostly gets booked at churches and for faith-based organizations, Hickman also performs at local spots such as 3E’s Comedy Club, where he’ll take the stage this weekend.
No matter where he performs, Hickman says he feels at home. Because he always sees people he wants to help.
“I care about people,” he said. “That’s why I do this.”