When Natalie Gosnell gazes up at the night sky she sees more than pretty flickering lights or constellations.

“We are made of star stuff — all of our elements came from previous life cycles of stars,” said the Colorado College physics professor. “Stars can teach us about our humanity because we came from them. We’re more connected than most people realize.”

Gosnell’s research focuses on the stories of binary stars, a system of two stars gravitationally bound to and in orbit around each other, and how each star is changed by the presence of their companion.

“Stars have dynamic and interesting lives impacted by their close companions and interactions just as we do,” Gosnell said. “The time scales are different, but the stories are similar. I’ve always found the night sky to be a place of imagination and discovery. It holds lessons for us if we’re thoughtful about how we tell our science stories.”

“The Gift,” a new immersive installation at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, co-created by Gosnell, artist and researcher Janani Balasubramanian and creative producer Andrew Kircher, is the answer to the question: What would happen if an artist and scientist came together to tell science stories? The exhibit runs through June 18.

The installation spills into three galleries on the FAC’s second floor. Visitors pass through an introductory space featuring art by Amy Myers and an introduction to the project, then into an antechamber with two tables and chairs.

A yellow or blue hard-bound book stamped with “The Gift” or “El Obsequio” rests in front of each seat. The yellow books are in English, the blue in Spanish. Original music by Tina-Hanaé Miller plays while people sit and read through the illustrated, simply written book about stars and trees.

A final room offers a table stacked with boxes of tissues, pencils and cards, and the chance to write a reflection about the people or specific person they’ve lost and share it with others who have experienced the space.

“People respond in ways that are meaningful and vulnerable,” said Michael Christiano, the FAC’s director of Visual Arts and Museum.

The installation was designed to provide a communal reading experience. Everyone is moving at their own pace through the experience, but they’re doing it together.

“The overlay of book and music and artwork is meant to evoke the ways our lives are overlapping in unexpected ways,” Gosnell said.

“All these serendipitous opportunities for things to match up or to sit with each other, all the unexpected joys that can’t be planned for or expected are what we hoped for.”

