“Make it stop,” she kept telling the doctors. “Make it stop.”
Tiffany Countryman’s wish on Feb. 28, 2016, was futile.
“Make the labor stop,” she was saying. “It’s not time. It’s not time.”
Marlee Rae was 27 weeks early, and Countryman knew about the threats facing a premature baby. But she had no way to prepare for the emotions that were about to hammer her and her husband, Chris.
Their baby lay in an incubator at Memorial Hospital Central’s NICU, wires webbing her 1-pound, 13-ounce body. Tiffany and Chris couldn’t sleep. Every beep, buzz and alarm made their hearts drop, but then knowing she was alive relieved them. Then they’d hear something from doctors that gave them hope, that made them think Marlee Rae would be coming home.
Then, after three weeks, everything changed. “Literally in a day,” Countryman says.
An infection was wiping out the baby’s intestines. Marlee Rae would not be coming home. Now, 2½ years later, her parents are in a mostly empty space on Colorado Springs’ north side, a storage place waiting to be filled, a blank slate.
Out back is their new food truck, its license plates honoring child loss awareness, its logo spelled by bright pink, capitalized letters: MARLEE RAE’S.
“I don’t know how to feel,” says Chris, creator of the savory sliders that burst onto the scene this summer.
Talking about the namesake makes him fidget. His knees shake, and his hands squeeze a ball. “It pisses me off. It makes me happy. It makes me want to cry. Mostly it makes me happy. I just wish she could be here to see it.”
Says the mother: “It’s leaving her a legacy.”
For the parents, Marlee Rae’s is a new start. Tiffany left her career as a middle-school teacher to support the long-held dream of her husband of eight years.
It hasn’t been easy, starting with the truck, which they bought with help from family and then had to invest $14,000 more due to mechanical issues. Between restocking, prepping and serving at breweries, the job has required at least six days of the week. At night, grandma stays home with the girls, 11-year-old Grace, 6-year-old Abigail and 1-year-old Layla.
“The girls suffer the most,” Chris says. That’s tough for him to accept, until he considers bigger dreams: “In 10 years, when I have three trucks and four storefronts and a boat with a kitchen on the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll all be worth it.”
That’s newfound confidence oozing like the beer cheese on his signature brewhouse slider. It, along with the others, features a juicy patty packed with a chopped and ground blend of brisket, short rib and sirloin. Add caramelized onions and applewood-smoked bacon between a pretzel bun, and he’s reminded of a burger he enjoyed at one of his New York haunts back in the day.
Growing up in the city taught him the accent and the big talk, but deep down he’s doubted himself. “I put a lot of myself in my cooking. That’s scary, putting yourself out there.”
The tattoos look tough, until a closer look determines they are the Disney characters with whom he relates, some resembling the plush dolls on the hood of the truck. The Cheshire Cat smiles on the back of his bald head with the words, “We’re all mad here.”
Money was certainly one thing keeping him from starting his own establishment. “But it’s more than money. Fear. Like, if this fails, where am I gonna go next? I’ve got a whole bunch to worry about now,” he says, motioning to Layla in her mother’s arms.
Tiffany always felt Chris could do it. She knew he could cook, of course. “But it was kind of scary,” she says.
The unknown is scary. But an opportunity presented itself after another blowup with a boss, the next in Chris’ working life in kitchens. He moved on to a Chili’s, which made him think, “Oh, hell no.”
More than ever, he desperately wanted to be his own boss.
More than ever, life was strange, infuriating and sad. Everything was different without Marlee Rae.
So her parents decided to change everything again, without forgetting her. Far from it.
While Chris cooks, Tiffany greets customers and must often say that no, she is not Marlee Rae. That was her daughter, she says. And that’s been hard to say, but it’s becoming easier.
“Who knows,” Chris says, “maybe one day there’ll be three or four big signs that have her name on them.”