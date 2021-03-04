Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later in the day. High 44F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.