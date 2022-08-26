Smack dab in the urban core of Pueblo lurks a land art space.
The plot of land is packed with an organized design of 140 cholla cacti, a perennial plant native to the Southwest U.S. that produces edible buds amongst its prickly exterior, and yucca. Soon native grasses will be added to the landscape.
It’s the work of DesertArtLAB, a husband and wife collective who promote Indigenous perspectives on ecological practice and climate change. The long-term project for Matthew Garcia and April Bojorquez is intended to be an edible field site and exhibit native desert ecology that can heal and rejuvenate the land.
The pair purchased the most beat-up piece of land they could find in their hometown community, and began to plant the cholla six years ago in the rock-like earth that required a jackhammer. The cacti were inches tall at first, now stand at 4 to 5 feet, and are expected to reach 8 to 10 feet tall. The artists knew, when they invested in the plot, that this would be a decades-long commitment.
“It’s a changing landscape,” Garcia said about the space, which is open to the public. “We call this Chicano landscape as a reflection of us. Our community has been rooted in the Southwest, going back to a time before the U.S. was here. We are part of the land. The effort for us as artists and how we started was an attempt to connect back to that story. In a way we’ve been disconnected.”
Garcia and Bojorquez were the 2022 Mellon Artists in Residence at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Their exhibit “Chicanx Landscapes” will open Friday and run through Feb. 12. The opening reception is 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Their show will feature a video of a dance performance by Grupo Folklórico del Pueblo at the Pueblo field site. The folk group choreographed a dance around Garcia and Bojorquez’s intention to create a cultural practice around their planting at the site. The group will perform live at the October reception.
“The site is to connect with dry land ecological practice,” Garcia said. “These are ancient practices. Eating cactus has been around forever — that’s a Chicano perspective. We learned from our grandparents. That’s a big part of the project.”
The two also will display large-scale cyanotypes, an old, slow photographic process that creates dark greenish-blue prints. Six-feet-high pieces will feature native flora of Pueblo’s high desert, as well as a few human bodies: “We say we are connected to this. It’s not just a study of biology, but a study of ourselves, too,” Garcia said.
Land art, also known as earth art, came to fame in the ‘60s, when the lands of the Southwest began to earn recognition. Garcia and Bojorquez were influenced by both that movement and the sustainability movement.
Their work at the field site will be a slow process, but there’s a beautiful metaphor in its slowness.
“It took a lot of time to get where we’re at, as far as land degradation, and it will take a lot of time to fix it,” Garcia said. “There’s a lot of good about slowing down. The whole world is so instant now. This is so slow. It teaches us.”
