The evolution of a community can be traced through its art.

And not only visual art, but fashion, car culture and political movements.

“Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest,” a new exhibit at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, will explore the work of Chicanx, Hispanic and Mexican American artists throughout New Mexico and Colorado. It opens with a free reception Friday during First Friday Downtown, and continues Saturday with a free celebration featuring lowrider cars, a performance by Ballet Folklórico de Barajas, live music, family-friendly art activities and food. The exhibit will run through Feb. 3.

The term Chicanx is used because members of the community vary. Chicano implies masculine and Chicana implies feminine, so Chicanx is more inclusive of different genders, said Savanah Pennell, FAC’s assistant curator of collections.

“The Chicanx community is a significant part of the Colorado Springs population, as well as history, considering at one time Colorado was part of Mexico and was part of the borderlands,” Pennell said. “We still have many people of Spanish descent and that’s become broader with people from other Latin American communities coming to this area.”

The genesis of the exhibit was born after a donor gifted the museum with dozens of photos by Indo-Hispano photojournalist Miguel Gandert, who lives in New Mexico. He’s spent decades documenting people who practice the traditional crafts of his state, as well as those who live on the edges, including cholos (teen boys, particularly Mexican Americans, who are members of a street gang), teen mothers and Mexican immigrants.

As Pennell studied the photos and researched the FAC collection, she saw a throughline: It owns works by some of the artists Gandert had featured in his photos, as well as other pieces from other eras that symbolize Chicanx culture and community. The new show will include about 130 objects, including sculptures, paintings and prints, from 1800s northern New Mexico and southern Colorado and the Mexican Revolution, as well as contemporary pieces, such as an installation by Denver Chicanx artist Sylvia Montero.

“A lot of the works in the collection that represent Chicanx culture are made by male-identifying artists,” Pennell said, “which is indicative of the Chicanx movement initially being more male driven, with not a lot of space for women.”

And it wouldn’t be a proper exploration of Chicanx culture without a lowrider. Pennell was able to locate an Aurora-based car owner willing to part with his 1967 Chevy Impala while it lives inside the FAC for six months.

The cars with the uber low undercarriages became part of Chicanx culture as a form of resistance.

“Lowriders historically have been criminalized in this country in order to have a reason to target those of Latinx descent,” Pennell said. “If a lowrider was so close to the ground police would have a reason to pull you over, but people still have lowriders as a form of resistance.”

Safety and survival are a big part of the Chicanx community, Pennell said, and are often reflected in the art. It’s why Mexican immigrants or those who have lived in borderlands but had borders imposed on them come together.

“If you are a marginalized community that is more surveilled by police or you’re not given the same opportunity as other folks,” she said, “you’ll band together with others who are like you for purpose and safety, and care for each other.”

