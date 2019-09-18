The unspoken rule goes like this: Don’t touch the art in a museum or gallery.
Thomas “Detour” Evans is of a different mind. He’s all about making art that people can cozy up to. His latest piece, “Detour,” is a site-specific installation for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, near the Mashburn|Marshall Tactile Gallery, a one-of-a-kind space where visitors are invited to touch the art. It opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 8.
“Detour,” a conglomeration of harp strings, electronic components and background mural, beckons visitors to strum and create a range of musical notes. Right now the strings sound like guitar and piano, but the Denver-based Evans is connected remotely to the installation and plans to change the sound weekly.
Evans likes to watch how people interact with his string-based works. Those who have some experience with music tend to sit with the piece for upwards of 30 minutes, while those lacking musical knowledge might be interested in the sounds alone.
“When you add on top of that, that the sounds can change,” he said, “you start to have a more dynamic experience when interacting with the work. You’re getting a different emotion based on your perception of what the sound is.”
Evans has long been interested in art, from his humble beginnings as a third- grader who made money off drawings of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to, more recently, multiple murals around the Denver area and a Netflix commission to create portraits of Jay-Z and David Letterman for the latter’s talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”
He’s the proud owner of a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Denver, but for the past five years or so he’s pursued art full time.
“The work I do is more of an entire experience rather than me making a piece and trying to figure out how to bring you into my world,” he said. “It’s more anchored into your experience with the work than something you have a one-way channel of communication with, where it’s talking to you but you can’t talk back to it.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM
