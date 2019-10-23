Colorado Springs chefs team up with students at Griffith Centers for Children culinary program for a cooking challenge

Salad Works is the place to find fresh ingredients for bowls of salads.

Delicious, fresh salads make me happy. And Saladworks, 2130 Southgate Road in Broadmoor Towne Center, in the corner spot where a Starbucks had been, makes me really happy.

Build your own healthy salads from a plethora of fresh veggies and fruit, cheese, nuts and leafy bases or choose one of the signature salads.

One of my finds was a new Southwestern grain Incredi-Bowl filled with things I love and it was delicious with a creamy chipotle dressing.

There’s also a selection of daily soups and dessert cookies. 

Check out more Pikes Picks below and click here for more of the latest food and dining news. 

Tags

Load comments