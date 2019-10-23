Delicious, fresh salads make me happy. And Saladworks, 2130 Southgate Road in Broadmoor Towne Center, in the corner spot where a Starbucks had been, makes me really happy.

Build your own healthy salads from a plethora of fresh veggies and fruit, cheese, nuts and leafy bases or choose one of the signature salads.

One of my finds was a new Southwestern grain Incredi-Bowl filled with things I love and it was delicious with a creamy chipotle dressing.

There’s also a selection of daily soups and dessert cookies.

Check out more Pikes Picks below and click here for more of the latest food and dining news.