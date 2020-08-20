This drive-in's for the kids.
Six things to do in Colorado this weekend: POW/MIA ride, Denver walking tours, 'How Do You See God?' exhibit
Rocky Mountain Public Media will offer Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS Club Drive-In Night, screening episodes of the popular PBS KIDS series "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood" and "Odd Squad." The free event also will feature an appearance by Daniel Tiger, goodie bags and giveaways. It's 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd.
Pre-registration is required and open now. The event is limited to 150 cars. Go online to rmpbs.org/blogs/rocky-mountain-pbs/rmpbs-kids-drivein-night. You also can pre-order food during the registration process. Families also can bring their own food and beverages.
Parking will be distanced and families are encouraged to stay in their cars, though bathrooms will be available.