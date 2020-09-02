CO.A.T.I, a food hall and more, is set to open Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 514 S. Tejon St. A 13,000-square-foot space in the Trolley District building has been divided into multi-use pods.
Curious about the name? It’s pronounced ko-ah-tee and is a small, white-nosed animal related to raccoons. In Mexico, it is called Tejon, thus one of the associations to its new home. Like a raccoon, the coati is full of curiosity and, according to the website, “a nod to Colorado Springs’ rebellious spirit, a call to the lost boys and an invitation to challenge everything.”
Here’s a look at what you can expect:
• Andres Velez, owner of Piglatin Cocina, will open his second concept, Anju Korean Eats. The menu has an array of Korean street food choices with oodles of noodles and, a personal favorite, kalbi bibimbap.
• Luchal Lucas brings her Luchal Catering and food truck concept to Luchal’s Soulful Seafood. The menu offers fried catfish, shrimp baskets, po’boys, okra, fries, collard greens, and mac and cheese.
• Colby Schaffer and Erica Wetzel have sweet treats covered at XOXO. They make pies, cheesecakes, graham crackers and puff pasties. There also offer dessert cheese boards and gelato.
• Nissa Wecks, owner of Ola Juice Bar, opens her second location, Two Suns Superfood Smoothies. Here you’ll find a similar menu of good-for-you blended drinks and other healthy options.
• Ian Dedrickson and Adam Ridens introduce their Ephemera Elevated Food Experiences. What started in 2018 as a series of pop-up, multi-course food experiences has evolved into this new eatery. The chefs are masters at creating imaginative culinary surprises, artistically arranged on plates. The menu is divided into small (plates), light fare, light entrees, entrees and desserts.
• CO.A.T.I-owned Rival Bar Curious will be serving inventive cocktails, wines and spirits. A second bar, Meso Bar, is targeted to open in October.
There is a pod set aside for a test kitchen that chefs can lease before opening a restaurant. A large stage dominates a common area for live music. Other spaces are available for private dining and art displays. Visit coatiuprise.com.
New food truck
Tava Truck, a new dining option by SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, is serving breakfast burritos, grilled sandwiches, salads, frittatas, hummus bowls and avocado toast. There’s a latte bar and espresso drinks. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 695-7007, facebook.com/sunwaterspa.