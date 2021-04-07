Pierre Osborne is the new executive pastry chef at Edelweiss Restaurant, 34 E. Ramona Ave., having stepped into former pastry chef Alfred “Freddie” Hiltbrunner’s position. The chefs have known each other since 1973.
“Freddie was in his 30s and I was a teenager working in the kitchen here,” Osborne said. “He started training me in pastry. We followed each other to several bakeries, including Kirchner’s bakery and Michelle’s. I learned to make chocolates at Michelle’s.”
Over the years, Hiltbrunner returned to Edelweiss. Osborne continued to travel, and hone his pastry and baking skills in Texas at Austin Country Club and Alpenrose restaurant in Vail. He moved back to the Springs and was the pastry chef at Whole Foods Market.
When Hiltbrunner was thinking of retiring, he went on a futile search for Osborne to take his position at Edelweiss. By chance, Osborne dropped by the German eatery for dessert and the two chefs were reunited. And Osborne welcomed the opportunity to once again join the team.
He’s going full steam ahead using the tried-and-true recipes from Hiltbrunner, as well as adding new creations. There’s even been a new pastry cabinet added at the entrance of the restaurant to keep up with the production.
“I’m glad to be back in this family,” Osborne said. “Some of the employees are still here from my earlier time learning the trade.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 633-2220, edelweissrest.com.
