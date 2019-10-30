Crystal Byrd and Mike Thompson, owners of T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila, are very close to opening Mood Tapas Bar and District E11even lounge at 218 N. Tejon St. The lounge, at the rear of the building, is dark and cozy. There are plenty of cushy couches and chairs for lingering while sipping a cocktail prepared by David Frink, bar manager and creative director for District E11even. There will be a bar menu featuring small plates.
James Beard-nominated chef Dan Latham, from Saint Leo restaurant in Oxford, Miss., has been consulting on menus, which feature local foods like Colorado lamb, sweet potato fries and roasted Brussels sprouts. Keven Grossman has been named executive chef.
The husband-wife team will also have Bird Tree Cafe on the south side of the building, divided by a wall between it and Mood. The coffee shop will serve soups, sandwiches and salads.