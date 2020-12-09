Colorado Springs fish house owner implementing ghost kitchens and in-house delivery system

Just in time for Hanukkah, Susan Schenk has opened Simple Delicious Bakery Depot, 830 N. Institute St.

Schenk has been a caterer more than 20 years and bakes and cooks at Temple Shalom. She has several Jewish sweets and breads on her menu, including rugelach, mandel bread, challah and babka. There are gluten-free items such as chocolate chip cookies. She also has vegan and dairy-free goodies.

Bakery items vary and may change daily. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 354-4441, deliciousbakerydepot.com.

