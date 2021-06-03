2021 works

• "Low Rider," by Mel CK, Colorado Springs, aerosol and latex paint, price TBD; south exterior wall of Venezia Building (128 N. Nevada Ave.)

• "Twisted Arch," by Jodie Roth Cooper, Florissant, painted steel, $50,000; median on Pikes Peak Avenue, between Wahsatch Avenue and Corona Street (in front of Mash Mechanix, 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.)

• "Sequoia Waltz," by Schuyler Dawson, Novato, Calif., redwood bark, $1,200; south side of Colorado Avenue between Wahsatch Avenue and Corona Street (porkchop median at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.)

• "New Horizons," by Anthony Garcia Sr., Denver, acrylic, exterior paint, aerosol; north side of Pikes Peak Avenue at Shooks Run Overpass (retaining wall) (565 E. Pikes Peak Ave.)

• "The Other Side," by Hootnannie, Gardena, Calif., acrylic paint, $10,000; exterior wall of Craddock Commercial Real Estate (337 E. Pikes Peak Ave.)

• "Stone 11," by Benjamin Langholz, Altadena, Calif., stone and steel, $35,000; east side of Boulder Crescent between Boulder Street and Platte Avenue (Boulder Crescent Park, 30 Boulder Crescent St.)

• "Air or Water," by Byeong Doo Moon, Colorado Springs, stainless steel wire, $80,000; east side of Tejon Street between Colorado and Vermijo avenues (exterior archway at 121 S. Tejon St.)

• "Heartmouth," by Pard Morrison, Colorado Springs, fired pigment on aluminum, $28,000; south side of Kiowa Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue (Transit Center, 127 E. Kiowa St.)

• "Veil," by Revery, Denver, aerosol and exterior paint, $20,000; south exterior wall of Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines, 103 Wahsatch Ave.

• "Body of Work (The Dance)," by Markus Puskar and Katie Wiegman, Denver, performance-based mural; east exterior wall of The Majestic Building, 17C E. Bijou St.

• "Lasso Landing," by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver, bronze, $50,000; northwest corner of Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue (in flowerbed), 30 Pikes Peak Ave.

• "Revivification," by Zach Tabb, Grand Junction, cast iron, $4,500; southeast corner of Tejon and Boulder streets (333 N. Tejon St.)