Netflix is developing a slate of animated shows based on the works of Roald Dahl, extending the streaming giant’s aggressive push into children’s programming.
The shows will draw on books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” “The BFG” and “The Twits,” Netflix said this week. Production on the first series is to begin next year.
Dahl, who died in 1990, has remained a steady source of fodder for Hollywood over the past three decades. A film version of “The BFG” was directed by Steven Spielberg for Walt Disney Co. in 2016, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” generated more than $200 million in domestic box-office revenue for Warner Bros. in 2005. Director Wes Anderson also drew on the author’s work to create “Fantastic Mr. Fox” in 2009.
Netflix, the world’s biggest paid streaming-video service, is betting that an overwhelming array of content can keep its customers locked in and ward off competition. The California-based company released a record-setting 676 hours of original programming in the third quarter, according to Cowen & Co. That helped Netflix sign up nearly 7 million customers during the period.
Dahl’s material, which features quirky and often-menacing characters, hasn’t been a source of sure-fire hits for Hollywood. Despite Spielberg’s involvement, “The BFG” was considered a flop two years ago.