Being born in the 1990s in no way deterred Noelle Stevenson when she was handed the keys to a kingdom of the 1980s.
When Netflix named Stevenson the showrunner of its “She-Ra” revival, the 26-year-old knew it was a beloved classic cartoon and to proceed with care.
“My m.o. when going into the series was to capture what made the original iconic and exciting and epic and all of the things that you feel when you’re a kid and watching these kinds of cartoons and then recreate that so (the series is) accessible to new audiences,” Stevenson said.
“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” began streaming Tuesday on Netflix, and it looks so different from the original that some fans were disappointed when the first images were revealed online in July. The new “She-Ra” is younger, more cartoony, with less revealing clothing and more fun and laughs.
“There’s a very specific style that (many are) used to seeing (with) animated female characters, and we tried to get outside of that,” Stevenson said. “I think we are trying to broaden the description of what it means to be a female hero. What it means to be girly.”
At the heart of her new She-Ra universe is the relationship between the protagonist Adora (who transforms into She-Ra with the help of a magical jeweled sword) and her classic antagonist, Catra. On the original “She-Ra,” the two were enemies and nothing more.
“I think the best villains have been people who have that connection somehow with the hero. That was one of the first things that I knew I wanted to do with the series,” Stevenson said.
While inspired by the past, Stevenson is proud to have produced a new She-Ra lore that can stand on its own.
“This is our show. We do love the original. We do want to pay homage to the original. But (the new She-Ra) has to be its own thing,” Stevenson said. “I hope that people who are very nostalgic for the original property will give it a shot and find the things that they’re excited about.”