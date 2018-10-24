A perfect word sums up everything about Netflix’s cooking show “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” and it emerges over a meal that star Samin Nosrat is enjoying with her hosts in Japan, where she has learned the traditional way to make soy sauce.
As they tuck into some chicken and rice balls, the elderly woman who has helped prepare the meal laments that the rice balls are not the perfect shape. “The thing I love is wabi-sabi, that handmade quality that makes it human,” Nosrat told her host, using the Japanese term for finding beauty in imperfection.
Wabi-sabi is one of the things that makes “Salt Fat Acid Heat” remarkable. The show and its star exude it. The instructional cooking show, named for the four factors of successful cooking and Nosrat’s cookbook, looks nothing like the rest of that genre, too often the domain of cheerful domestic goddesses in glossy, polished kitchens.
It’s also a travel show. Nosrat takes her viewers to a different country that exemplifies each component in the show’s title. And it looks nothing like those shows, either, usually full of brash men eating organ meats and throwing back beers.
It looks like Nosrat’s life, beautiful in its imperfections.
“It’s funny, when I first started getting cuts of the show and I would show my friends ... everyone’s reaction was, ‘It’s really you!’” Nosrat said in a phone interview.
“I kept asking them, like, ‘What did you expect me to be?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we thought maybe they would glam you up, or you would be acting differently, but you’re just acting exactly like you act.’”
While Nosrat does not cook the way normal people do — she’s much, much better — she does some of the same things we do. She winces and cries her way through dicing onions. She makes mistakes, as when making a loaf of focaccia, and owns up to them.
“I’m a total ham, and I have no problem being portrayed as a person who doesn’t know everything,” she said. “I think it’s kind of a teaching tool, because if you see that I might mess something up, and yet we keep going and we make something nice, then maybe you’ll feel like you can mess something up.”
And she eats the way real people eat, even on camera. Sometimes taking too big of a bite, she has to pause and chew before she can speak again. She slurps her pasta. When she eats something she really likes, you can see pleasure spread across her face.
While these are all endearing and charming characteristics for a food show, the thing that sets Nosrat’s show apart is who she is. She’s a Persian-American woman with a show in a genre where people who look like her make food for the white host — if they appear at all. As for the “stand and stir” instructional element, the people with those types of shows usually have names such as Martha, Paula, Rachael and Julia.
Most travel food shows are about white male discovery. And most home cooking shows are about white female domesticity. Nosrat gently rejects all that.
“There is a really fine line between being the discoverer and being a curious traveler,” she said. Watching depictions of Persian food on TV, “I am very aware of the feeling of having something taken from you, repackaged, and not being given credit for your own tradition. And that’s something that I never want to do to somebody else.”