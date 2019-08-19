Singer/songwriter Neil Young announced on his website that his new album, "Colorado" will be coming out in October.
The first song from the album is coming out later this month and is called "Rainbow of Colors." The new album will consist of 10 new songs and according to a post on the Neil Young Archives website, will range in length from 3 minutes to over 13 minutes.
"I have been continuing our work on 'Mountaintop Sessions,' the documentary film about the making of 'Colorado,'" posted Young on his website. "Its is a wild one folks, no holds barred. You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts and all! I don't think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen."
The "Mountaintop Sessions" documentary will be released world-wide along with the "Colorado" album in October.