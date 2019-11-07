Six years after going off the air, the critically acclaimed series "Cosmos" will return to TV screens.
On Thursday, National Geographic and Fox announced that "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" will premiere on the NatGeo channel on March 9, 2020. It will air in 172 countries and 43 languages as well as on Fox during the summer.
The 13 episode season will be once again be hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who also served as host for the 2014 documentary series, "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey."
“This third season of 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' is our boldest yet,” said Emmy and Peabody winner Ann Druyan, one of the series co-creators. “The ‘Ship of the Imagination’ will carry us places we never dared to venture before: lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities – and all of it rigorously informed by science and made real by lavish VFX.”
The new season will includes voiceover performances by Seth MacFarlane ("The Orville," "Family Guy"), Patrick Stewart ("Star Trek"), Viggo Mortensen ("The Lord of the Rings") and Judd Hirsch ("Taxi").
Sasha Sagan, Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan's daughter, will also appear in a recurring role as Sagan's mother, Rachel Gruber Sagan.
Seth MacFarlane (“The Orville,” “Family Guy”), Brannon Braga (“The Orville,” “Star Trek”) and Jason Clark (“The Orville,” “The Long Road Home”) are executive producers on the series.