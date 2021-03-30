Back on the Boulevard, 2855 N. Murray Blvd., reopened in February with new owners. The neighborhood bar was formerly called On the Boulevard.
The menu offers the predictable bar food: pork rinds, pretzel knots, wings and jalapeno poppers. Sandwiches, salads, soups and entrees such as fish and chips and chicken fried steak are there too.
The daily special over St. Patrick’s Day weekend featured a house-made corned beef Reuben sandwich on Colorado-sourced thick buttery toast topped with gooey cheese, tangy sauerkraut and grainy mustard. The corned beef was fall-apart delicious.
COVID hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 358-9717, backontheboulevard.com.