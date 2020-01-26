It's time for "Music's Biggest Night."
The 62nd Grammy Awards is happening now on CBS.
We're watching and will be updating you on all of the high-profile performances and award winners and everything in between.
9:39 p.m. OK, she really didn’t have time to sit down this time. This was a full sweep for Eilish. She and Finneas had nothing else to say after winning Record of the Year. Well, except for “thank you” and “goodbye.” Literally. That was their speech. And that marked the end of the 62nd annual Grammys.
9:36 p.m. Eilish barely had a second to sit down. She came back on stage to accept the award for Album of the Year. “We stand up here confused and grateful,” Finneas, her bother, said.
9:24 p.m. Time for another big award! And another big win for Billie Eilish, who responded to her wni by saying, “Two!” She also used her speech to thank her fans and the fandoms of all of the other nominated acts.
9:11 p.m. Bonnie Raitt said a very quick “Congrats” to John Prine on his lifetime achievement award.
8:58 p.m. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne weren’t the obvious choices for presenting the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance and they didn’t make it any better by mispronouncing at least one of the names of those nominated. Anyway, the winning song was “Higher” by DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. “This is for Nipsey Hussle,” Khaled said on stage. “This is for hip hop.”
8:38 p.m. Before saying any words, Little Big Town and Smokey Robinson appeared on stage and sang a little acoustic version of “My Girl.” Get it? Because that song once won this category, which is Song of the Year. The first big award of the night went to Billie Eilish for her song, “Bad Guy.” She and her brother/music-making partner Finneas looked genuinely surprised and pleased about the win. Eilish confirmed that, saying, “I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful.” Finneas dedicated the award to “all the kids making music in their bedrooms today.” That's because, yes, the siblings still make a lot of their music in their childhood bedrooms.
8:22 p.m. “You made me cry, and I don’t cry.” Simple, but real words about loss from Meek Mill, who started off a tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The chills continued when John Legend and DJ Khaled took the stage to sing, “Higher,” which comes with this chorus: “But don’t you know that the devil is a liar? The tribute ended with side-by-side images of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Byrant on the screen.
8:10 p.m. Demi Lovato had something to say. And she wasn’t going to let a few (visible) tears stop her. Lovato made her return to music with a performance of her new song, “Anyone,” which she wrote just days before her 2018 overdose and subsequent hospitalization, according to a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. The lyrics include, “I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody’s listening to me." People were listening on Sunday.
7:57 p.m. Lil Nas X had his moment in the sun, dressed up in all sparkles. Presenter Ellen DeGeneres described the “Old Town Road” singer as “courageous,” saying, “He told the world he was gay and overnight became an inspiration and a role model.” He’s also a Grammy-award winner in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. His performance with Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS was one of the more fun moments of the night so far.
7:54 p.m. Tyler the Creator won Best Rap Album and jumped on stage to hug his mom and accept his Grammy award. In a sincere speech, he thanked his fans and label for “trusting my crazy ideas.” He also shouted out Pharrell Williams, saying, "That man has allowed me to become comfortable with myself.”
7:45 p.m. The Aerosmith and Run-DMC duet looked and sounded exciting and all, but it’s something I‘ll probably forget happened 20 minutes from now. Not a night highlight.
7:35 p.m. Keys was talking, but I was distracted by seeing Maggie Rogers and Brandi Carlile seated just a few rows away from each other. Oh, and by knowing Billie Eilish was about to take the stage. The 18-year-old Eilish, who is up for six awards, made her debut Grammys performance with lime green topping her black hair and a soft rendition of “When the party’s over.”
7:15 p.m. No time to take a breath, here. “The great Tanya Tucker,” as Brandi Carlile aptly called her, followed Cabello with a powerful performance of “Bring my Flowers Now.” And Carlile, who had quite the night at the Grammys last year, supported Tucker on piano. Weird, though, that viewers of the live broadcast didn't get to see Tucker accept her award for Best Country Song. Instead, we saw her present the award for Best Comedy Album? Again, weird.
7:07 p.m. I’m not crying, you’re crying. OK, we’re all crying, after Camila Cabello sang “First Man” and ended the moving ballad by making eye contact with the song’s intended recipient: Her father, who was seated in the front row and who was definitely crying.
6:55 p.m. Usher is performing a tribute to Prince and all is, for a moment, well. Earlier in the night, Keys reminded us that tonight is about celebrating music, saying, “because I know how much Kobe loved music. He would want us to keep the vibrations high.” Thanks to Usher for helping us celebrate.
6:50 p.m. Passing by stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Keys introduced presenters Bebe Rexha and Shania Twain who introduced the winners of the Best Country Duo/Group Performance. That would be Dan + Shay and the duo's song, “Speechless.”
6:33 p.m. Lizzo takes the night's first award for Best Solo Pop Performance. She's up for a total of eight awards, so we'll likely see her again.
6:20 p.m. We find Keys at her favorite place: The piano. And that's where she treated us to her rewritten and Grammys-themed version of "Someone You Loved." Don't worry, she asked for permission from singer Lewis Capaldi (nominated for song of the year) on the spot. And he gave a "go-ahead" nod. Of course. She called out a bunch of artists and whipped together these comforting lyrics: "Here's Alicia keys to get you through it all" and "I’m gonna get you kinda used to hearing music you loved." It's an emotional night, but Keys is here for us.
6:07 p.m. Host Alicia Keys spoke for everyone at (and everyone watching) the Grammys when she said, "We never imagined in a million years that we'd have to start the show like this." But if you have to, bring Boyz II Men out for a beautiful, moving tribute.
6 p.m. The first words of the night? "Tonight is for Kobe." Lizzo might have set the tone of the evening, before bursting into one of her hits, singing, "I'm crying cuz I love you." It turned out to be medley, which ended with parts of Lizzo's smash hit, "Truth Hurts."