The 66-foot-tall mural “Take Back the Power” on the side of an office building at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue draws the attention of passersby after artist Gregg Deal of Peyton finished the mural July 22 in downtown Colorado Springs. The mural, part of the 22nd annual Art on the Streets exhibit, shows Deal’s daughter, 14-year-old Sage. To view a video telling the story behind the project, go to gazette.com.