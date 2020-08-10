mural
The 66-foot-tall mural “Take Back the Power” on the side of an office building at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue draws the attention of passersby after artist Gregg Deal of Peyton finished the mural July 22 in downtown Colorado Springs. The mural, part of the 22nd annual Art on the Streets exhibit, shows Deal’s daughter, 14-year-old Sage. To view a video telling the story behind the project, go to gazette.com.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

Native American artist and activist Gregg Deal’s new downtown mural featuring his daughter, Sage Deal, has won him $10,000.

Art on the Streets jurors on Friday awarded the Peyton-based artist first place in this year’s downtown exhibit for “Take Back the Power,” a 66-foot-tall piece that seeks to bring awareness to Indigenous women, girls and LGTBQ people who face a high risk of going missing or being murdered. The mural is at 102 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Jurors awarded second place and $2,500 to “WE” by Nikki Pike of Denver; third place and $1,000 to “The Crowd” by Mono Sourcil of Montreal, Canada; and honorable mention and $500 to “SOL/LOONA” by Foster Romano of Colorado Springs.

A $1,000 People’s Choice award from last year’s Art on the Streets exhibit went to “Johnny Stegosaurus” by Paul Lippart of Windsor. People can vote for next year’s People’s Choice by emailing info@downtowncs.com.

This year’s exhibit features 13 murals and sculptures that will be up through next summer. A map of the works is online at DowntownCS.com/AOTS.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

