Multiple days
• Hang out with Melissa Etheridge in her living room at her concerts from home at 4 p.m. daily at facebook.com/melissaetheridge.
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
• Join the Colorado Symphony Virtual Music Tour and relive some of the best audio-only classical recordings from past few seasons at 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at tinyurl.com/ufon7vs.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily livestreams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Shut In & Blue series will feature Jontavious Willis, Kam Franklin, Cat Clyde & Ruthie Foster. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
FRIDAY
• Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin will host his Mood II Release Show at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• American Indie rock group from Duluth will play at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• To follow up on the release of his new album, “Transform the 80’s Child,” Chello Dachance will play at 8 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
FRIDAY, MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
• Join Grouplove, an American alternative rock band at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
SATURDAY
• Swedish metal band Katatonia will play at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Liszt Mazeppa, Chopin and other musical treats for piano at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform 1980’s hits at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Boston’s Saturday Sounds Concert Series will feature Mira Dhakal, The Last Great Kings, Echo Lad and more at 4 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Benjamin Folds, former frontman and pianist of alternative rock band Ben Folds Five, will play at 5 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Shut In & Pluck series will host Luke Brindley, Christian Sedelmyer, Séamus Egan & Tammy Lynne Hall. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
SATURDAY AND TUESDAY
• County music singer-songwriter Brandy Clark, who was nominated for best new artist at the 2015 Grammy Awards, will play 5 at p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Tuesday on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19
SUNDAY
• The Struts, an English rock band, will play at noon on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Striking Matches, guitarists/songwriters Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis, will play at 1 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Marc Roberge from O.A.R. will present I Feel Home at 2 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for details.
• Jazz musician, singer and trumpet player Brian Newman, mostly known for his many performances with Lady Gaga, will play at 3 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• John Two-Hawks will present a Mother’s Day concert at 7 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
TUESDAY
• Performers Marcy and Lou will share their favorites and your requests live from their home, the Coyote Music Den, at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
WEDNESDAY
• Chris Daughtry will play a fan request concert at 1 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join Morgan James for a 1990s Jam at 3 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Steve Wariner, who worked with Chet Atkins before starting his solo career in the 1970s, will perform at 6 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
