The folky Americana sounds of Nathaniel Rateliff will echo once again over Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
The Denver-based singer-songwriter will offer five concerts Sept. 15, 16, 18, 19 and 21. A lottery registration for tickets opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Go online to axs.com and enter a reservation for the amount and level of tickets desired. Once the 24-hour registration period ends, the program will randomly select ticket orders.
To follow distancing and venue capacity guidelines, each show will have 175 attendees.
Shows are to feature solo moments by Rateliff, as well as a 10-piece folk band, which includes a string quartet. Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby opens the shows.