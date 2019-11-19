Nathaniel Rateliff is no stranger to epic performances in Denver, the place he has called home for years.
Last summer, he opened for The Rolling Stones at Empower Field at Mile High.
Next summer, Rateliff will headline a show, dubbed "A Special Evening of Music with Nathaniel Rateliff." It's set for Aug. 26 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, and the show promises to be a special evening, during which the singer will revisit his acoustic sound.
Rateliff announced Monday he's heading on a 2020 tour in support of a solo album that's due out next year. It will be his first solo release since 2013's "Falling Faster Than You Can Run."
After putting out that record, Rateliff switched gears and formed a band with a more upbeat sound, called the Night Sweats. In 2015, the group released the self-titled "Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats," which included the hit, "S.O.B."
Rateliff also is known for songs such as "Still Trying" and "You Worry Me"
On the month-long "And It's Still Alright Tour," Rateliff will play a combination of solo/acoustic songs and perform songs backed by a full band. The tour includes concerts at The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., and two dates at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. It wraps up at Red Rocks.
Announcing the “And It’s Still Alright” tour. The show will span from Rateliff stripped back with just his voice and an acoustic guitar to the accompaniment of a full band. Fan-club tickets are now available using PW: TIMESTANDS —-> https://t.co/3XVhEmzX9m pic.twitter.com/vdHXr9WpeH— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (@NRateliff) November 18, 2019
Tickets, which are $45 to $89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at axs.com or 888-929-7849.
Opening acts include Damien Jurado, Courtney Marie Andrews and fellow Denver-based band The Still Tide.