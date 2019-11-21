I don’t know why the musician Fletcher has been sad recently, but I know that I care probably too much.
I know this because I cried after I watched a video of Fletcher crying while opening a jar of more than 100 letters, gathered via Twitter, from fans, and I cried when she nearly broke down during a cover of “Someone You Loved.” Her fans knew Fletcher had been down and they wanted to cheer her up.
To be clear, I don’t personally know Fletcher, who is behind the hit “Undrunk,” nor have I ever seen her in person. My investment in her life and emotions has been built solely through social media.
As tears got in the way of clearly seeing my Twitter feed, I started thinking about the blurred boundaries between artists and fans when social media is in the mix, especially when the artist is willing to share ugly selfies, posts about their mental health and respond to comments about someone’s day.
The bond we feel with our favorite musicians is strong because we listen to their words while we go about our day. When that musician shares a lot on Instagram, that bond intensifies.
As purely a strategy to get more people to listen to your music, it makes sense. If you like — and “like” — what you see from someone’s online persona or relate in some way, you’re probably going to keep following along. You’re also probably going to listen to their music and tell your friends about their music.
Some musicians are going further than wanting social media followers or likes.
Kelsey Regina Byrne, known professionally as Vérité, wants her fans to text her.
Seriously.
I have followed the independent pop singer-songwriter since she released her cover of the 1975 song “Somebody Else” in 2016. She has a small but mighty (and growing) fan base, which explains why her show on Sunday at Lost Lake Lounge in Denver is sold out.
Recently, I noticed she shared a phone number on Twitter and said something like, “I’m in bed. Text me.”
I was curious. So, I texted the number.
Apparently, as I read in a New York Times story, this is a thing some celebrities are trying in an effort to cut through social media algorithms and reach more of their fans.
Diddy, Paul McCartney and Ashton Kutcher have shared phone numbers online, likely using a startup called Community that helps high-profile clients send direct messages to a mass audience.
Vérité’s texting is a bit more personal, which I know from experience and after asking her about it in a phone interview.
“I prefer one-on-one communication,” she said. “I’m not a fan of taking videos and communicating that way to a bunch of people.”
She starts out texts like “Good morning, my love” and ends them by saying things like “We’re going to destroy this day.”
While some are mass messages, Vérité responds to individual texts, too, via an app on her phone.
“I check it in bursts,” she said. “Otherwise, I’d die.”
Typically, she says she responds to 30 or so people at a time while she watches “dumb TV” before going to sleep. She described the conversations as “an open forum,” where she talks with fans about her music, relationships, drinking coffee or being depressed.
Recently, a fan texted to ask, “How do you get out of bed?”
Vérité wrote back: “It’s easy. You just get up.”
“I’m not opposed to talking about anything,” she said. “For the most part, my fans are just really nice to me. There’s a lot of ego boosting. They’ll say, ‘I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘Thanks, I needed that.’”
It’s also a way to get information about her music straight to her most loyal fans. Ahead of the release of her second album, “New Skin,” in October, Vérité sent out text reminders to pre-order the record.
“Fans are the lifeblood of this project,” she said. “It’s more necessary to have that relationship with them, because we’re growing from the bottom up. The goal is to build a really solid foundation.”
The songs on Vérité’s latest album, she said, are about “being in the middle.”
“It’s grappling with the realities of committing to something, a person or goal,” she said.
“I started this (music project) five years ago, so I’m not at the start and I’m not at the end of where I want to be.”
Being in the middle of something — both the promise and unknown of that — is a message many of her fans can relate to.
And they tell her so, via text.