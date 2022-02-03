It’s typically where you go to wear your cowboy boots, not hear classical tunes.
An August show featuring members of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic wasn’t the usual sound for Boot Barn Hall. And it wasn’t the usual setting for members of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, who often play at venues such as the Pikes Peak Center.
It was a first. But it won’t be the last.
Performers from the philharmonic, billed as members of the Pikes Peak Musicians Association, will return to Boot Barn Hall on Saturday for a concert.
The odd pairing turned out to be a “match made in heaven,” said philharmonic bass trombonist Jeremy Van Hoy, who organized both shows.
“It was so successful that Boot Barn Hall was like, ‘Let’s do it again,’” he said. “It’s very unusual. But I think it’s cool.”
This weekend’s “Romantic Strings” concert will feature 17 musicians performing works by Mozart, Copland, Walker and Brahms.
Things have changed for the philharmonic since August.
That concert was held in part as a fundraiser for orchestra musicians after their contract with the philharmonic’s management was canceled in September 2020. During that time, amid the coronavirus pandemic, musicians were left without pay and opportunities to play.
That spurred Van Hoy and other members of the Pikes Peak Musicians Association, the local musicians union, to find other ways to perform, such as the show at Boot Barn Hall and a series at Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City.
He wants to continue that effort, even as a new contract was reached in October.
“We’re not looking to compete with the philharmonic,” Van Hoy said. “We’re looking to give these musicians more opportunities to work.”
He pointed out that the philharmonic is a part-time job.
“It’s important for us to find other ways to fill our calendars,” he said. “That way we can make a living as musicians.”
And Boot Barn Hall is happy to put them on their calendar. The show is sponsored by Graner Music, a local music store and school.
The concert features one fitting piece for the barnesque venue: “Hoe-Down” by composer Aaron Copland.
The other pieces will likely ring a bell for many in attendance.
“We’re playing really familiar music, I hate to say it, you’d hear it in the elevator,” Van Hoy said. “But it’s that popular for a reason.”
He’s hoping Saturday’s concert will be as popular as the first go-around and will lead to future dates at Boot Barn Hall.
“We know there’s an audience for classical music out there,” he said. “It’s about finding them and keeping them coming back.”