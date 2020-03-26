Musicians are spending a lot of time at home, just like us.

I saw that firsthand one evening last week, when I attended Willie Nelson’s annual music festival, called Luck Reunion.

To be clear, I watched the sets on my TV while sitting on my couch. A lot of the musicians also were sitting on their couches.

As the coronavirus outbreak shuttered events across the country and world, Willie’s fest was moved online and renamed ‘Til Further Notice. Artists such as Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Simon and Margo Price joined the fest via live video from their homes.

They didn’t talk about it much, but all of the musicians participating, especially the up-and-comers, are in a tough spot right now. The pandemic has shut down their main source of income.

Now’s the time to show extra love to these musicians and all artists who can no longer depend on their conventional ways of making money.

Like during the free and online version of Luck Reunion, viewers could tip artists by sending money to a Venmo account associated with the festival.

Here are some other ways to support musicians from your couch:

Hold onto your tickets

If you bought a ticket for a show in March or April, you might be bummed it’s not happening. Red Rocks has suspended shows through May 11. Events were called off at The Broadmoor World Arena, Pikes Peak Center and other music venues here.

The good news is that many shows will be rescheduled for later in the year. It’ll help musicians if you hold onto your tickets to use later. Even if you can’t make it to the new show date, hand them off to a friend who can.

Follow on social media

Musicians need you to follow them now more than ever. And it’s probably more fun to follow them than ever because they have more time on their hands.

Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers has been posting solo jam sessions on Instagram. Kacey Musgraves and Lizzo consistently update their Instagram stories. Up-and-comer Katie Pruitt started a series where she challenges people to play their favorite guitar riffs. One of my favorite singers, Lissie, has been hopping on Instagram multiple times a day to talk to her fans while walking around her Iowa farm or playing music.

Clicking the “follow” button is a simple way to show your support and keep up with your favorite artists. We all know we’re going to be spending a lot of time on our phones anyway.

Buy music and merch

While streaming songs is helpful, buying is better. Visit artists’ online stores to buy their merch and find out ways to buy their music, both in physical and online forms.

Speaking of the tangible, may I suggest going the vinyl route? Record Store Day, celebrated at record stores around the world, has been postponed to June 20 and local independent stores such as The Leechpit have temporarily closed. You still can support musicians and record stores by ordering online.

Watch livestreams

Livestreams are the new concerts. Everyone from Keith Urban to former One Direction member Niall Horan have performed live, free concerts on Facebook and Instagram. NPR Music has a comprehensive list of where to watch virtual concerts. Another option: Stageit, a website where artists — everyone from Jason Mraz to the Indigo Girls — perform live and paid shows.

Just donate, if you can

Early last week, country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters shared this on Twitter: “As is the case with many people right now, the many show/festival cancellations have put my band out of work. If you dig our music (and feel so inclined to assist them with their rent), we’ll be setting up a Venmo account. “ She ended it this way: “NO PRESSURE.”

For those who have extra cash, giving money is the most direct way to help musicians. You also can give money to musicians on Patreon, a membership platform.