Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion.

An analysis of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.

Swift's Eras Tour will come to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15 alongside Muna and Gracie Abrams. The concert is the priciest slated for Colorado in the next year, with the cheapest tickets selling for more than $300 in the upper level, according to an analysis of the most and least expensive tickets on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub and Tickets Center.

Those hoping to get a little closer — say, on the field — would be paying at least $1,000 for the opportunity.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which he says will be his last, is coming to Denver’s Ball Arena at 8 p.m. this Friday. Last-minute ticket grabbers will pay about $300 at the cheapest end, or upward of $4,800 at the most expensive.

Not all big-name headliners are charging such exorbitant prices, however. Though not as prolific as Swift or John, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats is headed to Ball Arena on Dec. 16. Tickets are selling for as low as $25 for upper-level seats on Ticketmaster. Floor spots are selling for just over $100.

Likewise, Snoop Dogg is coming to Colorado Springs’ Broadmoor World Arena on Dec. 22 for as low as $68 on Vivid Seats. He will be joined by rappers T-Pain and Warren G, hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins and country hip-hop artist Justin Champagne.