Everything from Christian metal to surf-rock to pop-infused alternative is sprinkled in the concert lineup this May in Colorado Springs.

Scan this lineup for your live music night out this month and share with friends for their input.

In the running for most clever band name this month:

The Plot In You, Knuckle Puck, Scary Kids Scaring Kids and Breakup Shoes.

Concerts allow for all ages unless otherwise noted. Click on artist names to buy tickets.

THE LINEUP:

- Origami Angel, Pinkshift, Sweet Pill @ The Black Sheep, Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

- Phil Wickham with Matt Maher & Leeland @ Rocky Mountain Calvary, Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

- Knuckle Puck, Real Friends, Between You and Me @ The Black Sheep, Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

- Phil Wickham with Matt Maher & Leeland @ Rocky Mountain Calvary, Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

- ¡Mayday! @ The Black Sheep, Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

- The Plot In You, Holding Absence, Thornhill, Banks Arcade @ The Black Sheep, Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

- Nox Novacula, witchhands, Bent @ Vultures, Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

- Breakup Shoes, Worry Club @ The Black Sheep, Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

- Tigercub, SemiFiction, Get The Axe @ The Black Sheep, Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Highlight: Listen to British alt-rock package Tigercub ahead of their awaited album The Perfume of Decay releasing on June 2. In the same night, experience groove rock from SemiFiction and progressive rock from Get The Axe, both based here in Colorado Springs.

- Framing the Red @ Sunshine Studios Live, Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

- Cameron Sacky Band @ Vultures, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

- PhaseOne, Chocolate Drop, MVRTIVL LVW, Oreoku, Broken Inglish B2B Ywolfy @ The Black Sheep, Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Same Dude, The Sum Beaches, We Are Not a Glum Lot, Dear Rabbit @ The Black Sheep, Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

- Spooky Mansion @ Vultures, Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

- OTEP @ The Black Sheep, Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

- Thelma and the Sleaze, Grimmly, The Short T.E.R.M @ Vultures, Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

- Brick & Mortar, Jhariah, Pollyanna, Krew @ The Black Sheep, Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

- Atreyu @ Sunshine Studios Live, Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

- DREAMERS, Robert DeLong, Carr @ The Black Sheep, Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

- D.R.I., Intent @ The Black Sheep, Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

- Skating Polly, Lord Friday the 13th @ Vultures, Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

- Stryper @ The Black Sheep, Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

Highlight: Christian metal may seem like an oxymoron, but Stryper (an acronym for "Salvation Through Redemption Yielding Peace, Encouragement, and Righteousness") combines the two with much success. The band's career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, according to the Black Sheep website.

- Kepi Ghoulie, Total Cult, Goodmorningaccordiannemesis @ Vultures, Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

- Shrapknel, Sketch185, HIATUS/Che Bong & Ibe Hustles, Elimence @ Vultures, Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. (18+)

- Scary Kids Scaring Kids @ The Black Sheep, Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

- NB Ridaz, Big Gemini, Amanda Perez @ Sunshine Studios Live, Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

- Ingrown, 10 To The Chest, Victim of Fire, Skull @ Vultures, Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

- Dead Poet Society, Public Theatre @ The Black Sheep, Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m.