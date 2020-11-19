Mark Trippensee started his band on a dare.
That was more than a decade ago, after he watched “Farewell 1 Tour: Live from Melbourne,” a double-sided DVD by The Eagles. An idea came to the Littleton-based singer and drummer: “Wouldn’t it be cool to do a band that did only that?”
By “only that,” he meant only songs by The Eagles, a group he grew up listening to. His friends thought it was a bad idea.
“They said it wouldn’t be marketable, it wouldn’t sell tickets, it would be too hard,” Trippensee said.
He set out to prove them wrong.
“I’m nothing if not persistent,” he says.
His stubbornness, including an intense touring schedule and rehearsing, paid off. After playing festivals and fairs, Trippensee realized he was filling a niche.
“An Eagles act apparently was needed and something people were looking for” he said. “But I didn’t know that at the time.”
In April 2019, The Long Run celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a concert at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver. A few months later, the tribute group played at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Today, Trippensee is the lone original member of the band.
He prides himself in building The Long Run into a group that’s sought after by established venues such as Stargazers Theatre and Event Center in Colorado Springs and has hardcore fans, including the Denver-based and nationally syndicated cartoonist Drew Litton. After attending a show, Litton offered to draw a cartoon of the band.
Even The Long Run’s occasional spinoff project, which is called Alter Eagles and has the musicians playing a set of anything but The Eagles, is popular. Their appeal has helped the band, which usually plays around the country, stay busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trippensee has been able to lean on relationships with music venues around the state. When locations such as Stargazers and Boot Barn Hall reopened to put on shows with COVID-19-related restrictions, they couldn’t bring in many out-of-town acts. So they reached out to The Long Run. Trippensee said he feels lucky that they’ve had so many gigs.
But keeping that schedule during the coronavirus pandemic has also been exhausting. With venue capacities limited, the band has gotten accustomed to playing two shows per night over back-to-back nights.
“It feels like we’re working twice as hard for half the money,” Trippensee said.
After a weekend of shows, he said, his shoulders and back are sore from all the extra playing. While he’s on stage, he’s too in the zone to feel tired.
That goes for recent Alter Eagles shows, during which the band plays everything from Zac Brown Band to Led Zeppelin. It’s a yearly challenge for them to learn a whole new set of music. Trippensee only books Alter Eagles shows during the fall and winter.
“We keep it on our own terms,” he says. “If we don’t, we’d end up being another cover band.”
And they’re anything but that.