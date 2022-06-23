We love to talk about a comeback. But when we talk about a comeback, can we talk about it more than once?
Vinyl seems to have the underdog spirit that keeps on coming back.
It surprised us before, when the nostalgia factor turned trendy. But I don’t think we saw this coming. Vinyl taking on another new life, perhaps proving itself as something that can still take on many lives.
It was one of those unexpected parts of the coronavirus pandemic. That people would get more into vinyl. That musicians wouldn’t be able to make money off of touring, so they needed to make money off of vinyl. Then there was a supply chain shortage for vinyl.
Vinyl Me, Please, a Denver-based record of the month club, felt the impact. Their digital-only business model was successful and safe, so they never considered going old-school and opening a brick and mortar pressing plant.
“It was not part of the plan,” said Adam Block, the chief financial officer for Vinyl Me, Please. “It was in direct response to some of the supply chain challenges brought about from COVID.”
Unsurprisingly, vinyl pressing plants are few and far between these days. Those familiar with the industry, such as Block, say there are fewer than a dozen big players in the game that have the ability to produce records we see in stores.
Block also speaks to the Adele effect, how her latest album “single-handedly broke the vinyl supply chain,” as NPR phrased it.
“The rumor was that every pressing plant in the country was pressing that album,” he said. “And it was more work than they could handle.”
So Vinyl Me, Please took a chance. They decided to open a 14,000-square-foot vinyl pressing plant in Denver across the street from Mission Ballroom. It is expected to open this year as an “audiophile’s paradise,” Block said, complete with tours and a bar and cafe.
“It was one of those things that the more we researched it, the better idea it seemed,” he said.
They are not shy about it being a risky and expensive idea. They are not shy about the fact that they could’ve done this anywhere else, but wanted to add to that corner’s budding “music hub.” They are not shy about their goals.
“We are trying to make the best record ever made,” Block said.
So stay tuned. Maybe, just maybe, the best is yet to come for vinyl.