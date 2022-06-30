Merle Haggard’s death in 2016 rocked the worlds of country music fans who knew all the words to his legendary songs.
It also rocked the world of someone who really knew Haggard. His son Ben.
As the youngest of Haggard’s six children, Ben Haggard got an up-close view while playing guitar with the singer’s band.
Joining the lineup as a 15-year-old was “intimidating,” said Haggard, who is 29.
“Once I got rid of the fear, I could see he was the best teacher,” he said. “My brother and I went to Hagg University, in a sense.”
He has trouble putting the lessons into words, though.
“If I had to encapsulate it, I probably couldn’t,” he said. “My dad always wanted to give people an honest performance. He would say that you crawl inside of the song. It was just a feeling he had.”
After many years playing some of country music’s biggest hits, from “Mama Tried” to “Silver Wings,” with one of country music’s most beloved leading men, Ben Haggard had to face a life and career without his dad. Merle Haggard died from a battle with pneumonia on his 79th birthday.
His youngest son quickly teamed up with another Haggard boy, Noel, to start playing shows together in honor of their dad.
“The music never stops,” Ben Haggard said. “We’ve been hardwired to do this, and we wanted to keep the family tradition.”
In the years since, the duo have performed occasional concerts together featuring a set list of mostly songs by Merle Haggard with some other country classics. The brothers, who are based in Northern California, will bring their show to Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs on Friday.
“We’ve carried on doing it as much as anybody would want to hear us,” Ben Haggard said.
The shows bring up many memories for the brothers as well as those in the audience.
“Somebody always has a story,” Ben said.
Fans tell them of concerts from decades ago and after-show bar hangs. Fans tell them why Haggard’s story and songs, dozens of which were No. 1 hits, mean so much to them.
“He had something that was very special,” Ben said. “He has the musician’s gift.”
The youngest Haggard hopes to show off his musical gifts with an upcoming album. He was recently featured in a song called “Demons” with Dolly Parton.
His songwriting might not tell his father’s same stories, about being poor and getting in trouble with the law, but he has learned from the best how to tell a good story.
“His lessons can be passed down where we don’t have to be as crazy or wild,” Ben said. “We can still understand his goodness and what it means to be Haggard.”