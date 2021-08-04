After a 2020 without big or small music fests, it’s been exciting to see impressive lineups announced recently. While massive festivals like Coachella, scheduled for April 2022, or Lollapalooza get a lot of attention, there are other destination-style events to have on your radar.
Whether you’re still looking to fit a music festival into your summer plans or you just want to dream about a dreamy lineup, here are some festivals — in Colorado and beyond — to know about.
Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend Festival
This brand-new festival is for lovers of trucks and country music. And it’s a good Labor Day weekend option for anyone who planned to attend the Seven Peaks Music Festival, which was recently canceled. For this fest at the Pikes Peaks International Raceway in Fountain, attendees can arrive in their own truck to spend the day trying out tricks on the raceway and then, at night, park their trucks near the main stage for live music. As the event is described online, “it’s truly their truck, their track and their personalized tailgate experience.” And the lineup will make any country fan happy, with headliners like Rodney Atkins, Dylan Scott, Adam Calhoun and Caylee Hammack. For more info, visit ppir.com.
Telluride Jazz Festival
Back for its 44th year, this legendary Colorado festival has acts such as Galactic, Robert Glasper, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the Budos Band, the Hot Sardines and Poncho Sanchez. Set for Aug. 13-15. Find more info about the fest at telluridejazz.org.
Telluride Blues & Brews
We all know beer and music make a great match. It’s even better with the background of a beautiful Colorado mountain town. That’s the draw of the Telluride Blues & Brews festival, featuring three days of blues, funk, jam, gospel, rock and soul music and samples from more than 150 breweries. The lineup features Colorado favorite Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats plus acts like Buddy Guy and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real. It’s set for Sept. 17-19. For more info, visit tellurideblues.com.
Hinterland
Now to venture outside Colorado. When you think about music festivals, you might not think of Iowa. But don’t count out what a lesser-known fest like Hinterland has to offer. At a naturally formed amphitheater about 30 miles south of Des Moines, you’ll find a mix of low-key vibes and top talent. You don’t have to fight through as many people to see headliners like The Avett Brothers, Leon Bridges and Tyler Childers as well as acts like the Black Pumas and Tanya Tucker. Hinterland is this weekend. For more info, visit hinterlandiowa.com.
Austin City Limits
This one’s on the bucket list for me. Austin City Limits has grown to two weekends, eight stages and over 130 bands. This year’s lineup brings in the best of the best from different genres. There’s George Strait for country fans and Billie Eilish for pop fans. Other headliners include Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus. Keep looking down the lineup and you’ll keep being impressed, with names like Megan Thee Stallion, Greta Van Fleet and Phoebe Bridgers. Set for Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 in Austin, Texas, you’ll find more info at aclfestival.com.
Life Is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival
Looking to escape Colorado, but not go too far? You might look at this fest set for Sept. 17-19 in Las Vegas. The stacked lineup is super impressive when it comes to variety, with headliners Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala. Other acts include Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, Haim and Ludacris. A little bit of everything. For more info, visit lifeisbeautiful.com.