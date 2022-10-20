The “Rocket Man” blasts into Colorado Springs this weekend.
“Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John” will be presented Friday and Saturday at the Pikes Peak Center as showman Michael Cavanaugh performs with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Pops Orchestra.
At the age of 7, Cavanaugh began playing the piano and has never stopped. When he was 10, he formed his first band, and by 1999, when he was in his late 20s, he was playing a gig at a piano bar at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
In a recent interview with Colorado Springs Philharmonic CEO Nathan Newbrough, Cavanaugh described meeting Billy Joel there: “I’m trying not to have a heart attack — right? I’m completely losing my mind. … He came to the piano bar, and he loved it, and that’s kind of where everything started.” Joel joined him onstage and was soon convinced he had found his new “Piano Man.”
At Joel’s invitation, Cavanaugh relocated to New York City to star in the lead role of the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” The hit show, which highlighted Joel’s music, garnered Grammy and Tony Award nominations. As his talents flourished, Cavanaugh was named Reuters’ Entertainer of the Year for the private events market and Billboard called him “the new voice of the American rock and roll songbook.”
Segueing his artistry and love of rock and roll into a long-term career, Cavanaugh created shows reinterpreting modern pop/rock songbooks. He debuted his first Elton John concert In 2010.
In Cavanaugh’s interview with Newbrough, he discussed his considerable admiration for Elton John: ”He really inspired me as a piano player. … Think of all the albums he’s made over the years, all the hits he’s had … still to this day. I think he has a number one hit right now with Britney Spears … ‘Hold Me Closer’ … it’s a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’. But he’s a genius. … He is so good at staying plugged in. …There’s no one else like him.”
Elton John began his acclaimed career as a pianist, singer and composer in the 1960s. Partnering with lyricist Bernie Taupin, he has had a significant impact on popular music spanning more than five decades. As one of the top bestselling artists of all time, John has had numerous number one hits and albums. Top songs include “Your Song”, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Rocket Man,” “Candle in the Wind” and “Tiny Dancer.”
“The music of Elton John is so iconic in the USA and across the world. It’s exciting for the musicians and our community to host a talent like Michael Cavanaugh who will come in and perform,” says Newbrough.
Cavanaugh, he continued, is an accomplished pianist who displays “astounding musicianship and showmanship” while being respectful to the legacy of the artists he honors.