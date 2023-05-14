You haven’t seen a concert until you’ve seen one at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.

Not much compares to perching on a concrete and wood seat, surrounded by monolithic, 300-foot sandstone walls, and watching your favorite musicians perform, all while taking in the gorgeous Colorado plains behind them. You wouldn’t be called hyperbolic for using the word breathtaking.

Almost every night for the next several months, the venue will percolate with music from all genres — jam band, hip-hop, rock, bluegrass, singer-songwriter, electronic, rap, country — and some comedy too.

Here are a few highlights:

May 15-16: Dermot Kennedy — The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for his 2019 single “Outnumbered,” off his debut album “Without Fear.”

May 27-28: Old Dominion (pictured, top) — The country band is bringing its hits “Break Up With Him,” “Make it Sweet,” “One Man Band” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

May 31-June 1: Lord Huron — The indie rock band’s single “The Night We Met” has been streamed a billion-plus times.

June 7-8: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — The Australian rock band has 23 albums to its name, including five released in 2017.

June 10: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, with Grace Potter.

June 16-17: Umphrey’s McGee, with moe.

June 23-25: Widespread Panic (pictured, middle) — The jam band doesn’t monkey with tradition. As of last June, the group held the record for most sold-out shows (66) at Red Rocks.

June 26-27: Zach Bryan.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

June 29: The Head and The Heart.

July 4: Blues Traveler, with Railroad Earth and North Mississippi Allstars.

July 7-9: The Avett Brothers — The popular indie folk band, fronted by brothers Seth and Scott Avett, returns once again to the iconic stage.

July 28-29: Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Vincent Neil Emerson — In 2022, the Grammy Award-winning blues rock band dropped “I Am the Moon,” a quadruple album released in four parts.

Aug. 1-2: Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst — Zach Williams will headline a night of Christian musicians.

Aug. 15-16: Beck and Phoenix.

Aug. 19: Reggae on the Rocks.

Aug. 25-26: My Morning Jacket — Visit with the longtime rock band and its hits “One Big Holiday,” “Circuital,” “Evil Urges” and “The Waterfall.”

Aug. 28-29: Duran Duran — Popular in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, the rock group’s biggest hits include “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “Girls on Film” and “A View to a Kill.”

Sept. 8-9: Brandi Carlile (pictured, bottom) — Catch the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter while you still can, as she recently said she was preparing to take a long break later this year.

Sept. 15-16: Greensky Bluegrass.

Sept. 27-28: Tyler Childers — The country, bluegrass and folk singer-songwriter’s latest album, “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?,” hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200.