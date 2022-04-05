Brian Hyman, from Fort Collins, dances with glow sticks during Tiësto's live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Riannon Williams, left, and Brian Hyman, right, from Fort Collins, dance as Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Allyssa Ross, left, from Colorado Springs, gets excited before Tiësto performs a live set with friends Tiffany Miao and Amy Howe, right, during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Allyssa Ross, left, from Colorado Springs, gets excited before Tiësto performs a live set with friends Tiffany Miao and Amy Howe, right, during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Natalie Tapia traveled from Minnesota to see Tiësto perform a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Riannon Williams, left, and Brian Hyman, right, from Fort Collins, share a moment as Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Concert goers walk though a barren parking lots to the entrance in preparation to see Tiësto perform a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Brian Hyman, from Fort Collins, sports a Tiësto mask during Tiësto's live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison in September. To ensure social distancing, only 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer who has become an international icon in the dance music industry.
Concert goers social distance dance to Tiësto performing a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Concert goers social distance dance to Tiësto performing a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Concert goers social distance dance to Tiësto performing a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Concert goers social distance dance to Tiësto performing a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Riannon Williams, left, and Brian Hyman, right, from Fort Collins, dance as Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Concert goers park in a nearly empty parking lot in preparation to see Tiësto perform a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tiësto performs a live set during a limited capacity concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. To ensure social distancing only a 175 tickets were sold. Tiësto is a Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and producer, who has become an international icon in the dance music industry. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)