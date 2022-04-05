After two summers of a subdued concert scene due to COVID-19, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is back to full capacity crowds and has a packed lineup for the 2022 concert season.

The iconic music venue is widely known for its scenic views, beautiful hiking trails and notable musical performances.

Since opening in 1941, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has hosted well-known artists such as The Beatles, John Denver and Jimi Hendrix.

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre 2022 concert season kicks off this month and the current lineup consists of over 100 artists, including Stevie Nicks, Halsey and Train.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE 2022 CONCERT SCHEDULE

APRIL

Saturday, April 9 - SCOTTY WIESE PRESENTS: MAGIC ON THE ROCKS with musical guest Mark Mackay

Sunday, April 10- DAYBREAKER NATÜRE TOUR

Thursday, April 14- GORGON CITY: Damian Lazarus, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, LP Giobbi

Friday, April 15- NGHTMRE: INTO THE DRMVRSE

Saturday, April 16- KEVIN GATES & GUCCI MANE with Young Nudy & Jackboy

Sunday, April 17- JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH

Monday, April 18- WIZ KHALIFA & TRIPPIE REDD with Curren$y, Chevy Woods, DJ Squizzy Taylor

Tuesday, April 19- ICE CUBE & CYPRESS HILL with E-40, Too Short

Wednesday, April 20- PEPPER & METHOD MAN & REDMAN with PROF, Collie Buddz, DENM, The Underachievers, Keznamdi

Thursday, April 21- SUBTRONICS

Friday, April 22- GALANTIS AND 3LAU with Mat Zo, KLO

Saturday, April 23- LOTUS with Cut Copy, STRFKR DJ Set

Sunday, April 24- DOM DOLLA with Walker & Royce, Moon Boots, Torren Foot, Elizabeth Cambage, Option4

Wednesday, April 27- LUDACRIS & NELLY with Fat Joe

Thursday, April 28- TREVOR HALL & CITIZEN COPE

Friday, April 29- TREVOR HALL & CITIZEN COPE

Saturday, April 30- SUBLIME WITH ROME

MAY

Sunday, May 1- TECH N9NE with Joey Cool, X-Raided, and iMayday!

Monday, May 2- A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION AMERICAN REVIVAL WITH GARRISON KEILLOR

Tuesday, May 3- JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with Waxahatchee

Wednesday, May 4- JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with Waxahatchee

Thursday, May 5- HIPPIE SABOTAGE with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

Friday, May 6- BRANTLEY GILBERT

Saturday, May 7- BRANTLEY GILBERT

Sunday, May 8- SERIES FEST: FEATURING LAKE STREET DIVE

Monday, May 9- RUSS

Tuesday, May 10- RAY LAMONTAGNE

Wednesday, May 11- STEVIE NICKS

Thursday, May 12- BILLY STRINGS

Friday, May 13- BILLY STRINGS

Saturday, May 14- TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS with Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly

Sunday, May 15- TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS with Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly

Monday, May 16- KALEO with Belle Mt.

Tuesday, May 17- PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Saturday, May 21- GLOBAL DUB: PEEKABOO, DIRT MONKEY

Sunday, May 22- TREY ANASTASIO BAND

Monday, May 23- CHRIS TOMLIN WORSHIP AT RED ROCKS

Tuesday, May 24- CHRIS TOMLIN WORSHIP AT RED ROCKS

Wednesday, May 25- REX ORANGE COUNTY

Thursday, May 26- THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS & THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS with Karina Rykman

Friday, May 27- THE MOTET & PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG with Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Saturday, May 28- CHROMEO with Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, Jim-E Stack

Sunday, May 29- ZIGGY MARLEY & STEPHEN MARLEY AND BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS

Monday, May 30- GARY CLARK JR. with Durand Jones & The Indications

Tuesday, May 31- BLACKBEAR with Neck Deep, State Champs, MOD SUN

JUNE

Wednesday, June 1- LORD HURON with Erin Rae

Thursday, June 2- LORD HURON with Erin Rae

Friday, June 3- JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD

Saturday, June 4- MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD with Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang

Monday, June 6- WHISKEY MYERS with Shane Smith & The Saints, Read Southall Band

Tuesday, June 7- ERYKAH BADU with Robert Glasper, Jaron the Secret

Wednesday, June 8- JAI WOLF & SAN HOLO with Manila Killa, Tsu Nami

Thursday, June 9- BRIT FLOYD – WORLD TOUR

Friday, June 10- THE REVIVALISTS with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Saturday, June 11- BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS with Violent Femmes

Sunday, June 12- TASH SULTANA

Tuesday, June 14- GLASS ANIMALS with Denzel Curry

Wednesday, June 15- GLASS ANIMALS with Denzel Curry

Thursday, June 16- CHICAGO AND BRIAN WILSON with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Friday, June 17- UMPHREY’S MCGEE

Saturday, June 18- UMPHREY’S MCGEE

Sunday, June 19- WHY DON’T WE: THE GOOD TIMES ONLY TOUR with The Aces, JVKE

Monday, June 20- BLEACHERS with Wolf Alice

Tuesday, June 21- BARENAKED LADIES with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket

Wednesday, June 22- ANDREW BIRD AND IRON & WINE AND NEKO CASE

Thursday, June 23- SEVEN LIONS with Jason Ross

Monday, June 27- THIRD EYE BLIND: SUMMER GODS TOUR 2022

Tuesday, June 28- TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE

Wednesday, June 29- JERRY GARCIA 80TH BIRTHDAY SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION WITH THE COLORADO SYMPHONY

Thursday, June 30- KRAFTWERK 3-D

JULY

Friday, July 1- DIRTY HEADS with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System

Saturday, July 2- ZEDS DEAD

Sunday, July 3- ZEDS DEAD

Monday, July 4- BLUES TRAVELER with Cory Wong, Robert Randolph

Tuesday, July 5- LYLE LOVETT & CHRIS ISAAK

Wednesday, July 6- HALSEY with The Marías, Abby Roberts

Thursday, July 7- HALSEY with The Marías, Abby Roberts

Friday, July 8- THE AVETT BROTHERS with Darrell Scott

Saturday, July 9- THE AVETT BROTHERS with Heartless Bastards

Sunday, July 10- THE AVETT BROTHERS with Regina Spektor

Monday, July 11- RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE

Tuesday, July 12- RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE

Wednesday, July 13- THE BLACK KEYS with special guests Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

Thursday, July 14- TRAMPLED BY TURTLES with Ruston Kelly

Friday, July 15- THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT with Yonder Mountain String Band

Saturday, July 16- THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT with Leftover Salmon

Sunday, July 17- THE PHIL LESH INCIDENT

Tuesday, July 19- KILLER QUEEN

Wednesday, July 20- LETTUCE & TOWER OF POWER with The Colorado Symphony

Thursday, July 21- DAVID GRAY

Friday, July 22- STS9

Saturday, July 23- STS9

Sunday, July 24- JOSH GROBAN WITH THE COLORADO SYMPHONY

Wednesday, July 27- GOO GOO DOLLS with Blue October

Thursday, July 28- BIG WILD with DRAMA, Biig Piig, Josh Fudge

Friday, July 29- TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

Saturday, July 30- TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 2- THE CHICKS with Jenny Lewis

Wednesday, August 3- THE CHICKS with Patty Griffin

Saturday, August 6- TRAIN with Jewel, Thunderstorm Artis

Sunday, August 7- JOE BONAMASSA

Monday, August 8- JOE BONAMASSA

Wednesday, August 10- SOUTH PARK 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – TREY PARKER & MATT STONE, PRIMUS, AND WEEN

Thursday, August 11- BONNIE RAITT with Mavis Staples

Friday, August 12- THOMAS RHETT: BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Wednesday, August 17- MT. JOY with Wilderado

Thursday, August 18- GOOSE

Saturday, August 20- REGGAE ON THE ROCKS

Sunday, August 21- REGGAE ON THE ROCKS

Monday, August 22- STEVE MILLER BAND with Jimmie Vaughan

Tuesday, August 23- NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS with Caroline Rose

Wednesday, August 24- NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS with Caroline Rose

Thursday, August 25- “1964” THE TRIBUTE

Friday, August 26- MY MORNING JACKET

Saturday, August 27- MY MORNING JACKET

SEPTEMBER

Friday, September 2- NINE INCH NAILS

Saturday, September 3- NINE INCH NAILS

Monday, September 5- SHAKEY GRAVES with Sierra Ferrell

Tuesday, September 6- FLUME with TSHA, Prospa, Oklou

Wednesday, September 7- FLUME with Eprom, Shlohmo, Oklou

Thursday, September 8- LANE 8 with Le Youth, Massane (Live), EMBRZ

Friday, September 9- BRANDI CARLILE with Lucius, Allison Russell

Saturday, September 10- BRANDI CARLILE with Indigo Girls, Allison Russell

Monday, September 12- THE NATIONAL with Lucy Dacus

Thursday, September 15- THE HEAD AND THE HEART with Hiss Golden Messenger

Friday, September 16- GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

Saturday, September 17- GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

Monday, September 19- THE WAR ON DRUGS

Thursday, September 22- GET THE LED OUT

Friday, September 23- BIG GIGANTIC – ROWDYTOWN X

Saturday, September 24- BIG GIGANTIC – ROWDYTOWN X

Sunday, September 25- AN EVENING WITH JACKSON BROWNE

OCTOBER

Monday, October 3- CAAMP with Futurebirds, Cous

Tuesday, October 4- CAAMP with Futurebirds & Little Miami

Saturday, October 8- CLOZEE with Deathpact, MEMBA, Kilamanzego, Habitaat

Sunday, October 9- INCUBUS with Animals As Leaders

Monday, October 10- KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD with Leah Senior

Tuesday, October 11- KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD with Leah Senior

Thursday, October 13- LOUIS THE CHILD with NEIL FRANCES, Crooked Colours, LTC Playground Set

Friday, October 14- LOUIS THE CHILD with Kasbo, Rome In Silver, LTC Playground Set

Wednesday, October 19- MAREN MORRIS: HUMBLE QUEST TOUR

Friday, October 21- GRYFFIN with Joel Corry, Surf Mesa, Dot

Saturday, October 22- MIDLAND with Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean

Sunday, October 23- JELLY ROLL with Struggle Jennings, Still Matthews

Sunday, October 30- MARC REBILLET