You haven't seen a concert until you've seen one at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.
Not much compares to perching on a concrete and wood seat, surrounded by monolithic, 300-foot sandstone walls, and watching your favorite musicians perform, all while inhaling the gorgeous Colorado plains backdrop behind them. You wouldn't be called hyperbolic for using the word breathtaking.
Almost every night for the next several months the venue will percolate with music from all genres and some comedy, too: jam band, hip-hop, rock, bluegrass, singer songwriter, electronic, rap, country. Buy tickets online at redrocksonline.com/events.
Here are a few highlights:
April 1-2: Dom Dolla
April 15: Bob Moses and Ben Böhmer — The former is a Canadian electronic duo, the latter a DJ who does progressive house music.
April 19-20: The Marley Brothers — Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Julian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley make it a reggae family affair over two nights.
April 22: Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$
April 28: Sublime with Rome with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
April 30: Trevor Hall
May 3-4: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Angel Olsen — One of Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell's claims to fame is the ballad, "Maybe it's Time," that he contributed to the soundtrack of the 2018 film "A Star is Born." Bradley Cooper's character, Jackson Maine, performed it in the movie.
May 6: Ganja White Night, Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O.
May 7: Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer, Abstrakt Sonace
May 9: Shane Smith & The Saints
May 10: Chelsea Handler
May 11-12: Billy Strings — The Grammy Award-winning bluegrass wunderkind, known for his six-string skills, released the LP "Me/And/Dad" in November with his adoptive father, Terry Barber.
May 13: Gary Clark Jr., with Allen Stone
May 15-16: Dermot Kennedy — The Irish singer songwriter is best known for his 2019 single, "Outnumbered," off his debut album, "Without Fear."
May 20: Global Dub Festival
May 21: Opiuo, with Beats Antique
May 27-28: Old Dominion — The country band's bringing their hits "Break Up With Him," "Make it Sweet," "One Man Band" and "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart."
May 31-June 1: Lord Huron — The indie rock band's single, "The Night We Met," has been streamed more than a billion times.
June 2: Michael Franti & Spearhead
June 3-4: Joe Russo's Almost Dead
June 5: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, with Perfume Genius
June 7-8: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — The Australian rock band has 23 albums to its name, including the five they released in 2017.
June 10: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, with Grace Potter
June 11: Rodrigo Y Gabriela, with Bahamas
June 13: Barenaked Ladies
June 14-15: Whiskey Myers
June 16-17: Umphrey's McGee, with moe.
June 21: Louis Tomlinson
June 22: Shakey Graves, with Neal Francis
June 23-25: Widespread Panic — The jam band doesn't monkey with tradition. As of last June, the group held the record for most sold out shows at Red Rocks — 66.
June 26-27: Zach Bryan
June 29: The Head and The Heart
July 2-3: Zeds Dead
July 4: Blues Traveler, with Railroad Earth and North Mississippi Allstars
July 5-6: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
July 7-9: The Avett Brothers — The popular indie folk band, fronted by brothers Seth and Scott Avett, return once again to the iconic stage.
July 17: Tori Amos
July 19-20: CAAMP
July 23: Portugal. The Man with the Colorado Symphony
July 25: Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra
July 28-29: Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Vincent Neil Emerson — The Grammy Award-winning blues rock band, led by wife and husband Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, is a crowd favorite wherever they go. Last April they released "I Am the Moon," a quadruple album released in four parts throughout the year.
July 30: Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony
July 31: Big Thief, with Lucinda Williams
Aug. 1-2: Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst — Christian rocker Zach Williams will headline a night of Christian musicians.
Aug. 2: MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson, Jon Reddick
Aug. 6: Joe Bonamassa
Aug. 12-13 Slightly Stoopid
Aug. 15-16: Beck and Phoenix
Aug. 17-18: Mt. Joy
Aug. 19: Reggae on the Rocks
Aug. 25-26: My Morning Jacket — Visit with the longtime rock band and their hits "One Big Holiday," "Circuital," "Evil Urges" and "The Waterfall."
Aug. 27: Vance Joy, with Dan Sultan
Aug. 28-29: Duran Duran — Popular in the '70s, '80s and '90s, the rock group's biggest hits include "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "Girls on Film" and "A View to a Kill."
Aug. 30: Young the Giant with Milky Chance
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Rezz
Sept. 8-9: Brandi Carlile — Catch the Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter now, as she recently told media she was preparing to take a long break from her career later this year.
Sept. 10: Sylvan Esso
Sept. 11: Steve Miller Band
Sept. 14: The Revivalists, with Band of Horses
Sept. 15-16: Greensky Bluegrass
Sept. 18-19: Arctic Monkeys
Sept. 25: Counting Crows, with Dashboard Confessional
Sept. 27-28: Tyler Childers — The country, bluegrass and folk singer songwriter's latest album, September's "Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?," hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200.
Oct. 5-6: Goose — The Connecticut group is the most talked about jam band in the U.S. right now, said Rolling Stone last June.
Oct. 17: Hozier, with Madison Cunningham
Oct. 22: Black Tiger Sex Machine