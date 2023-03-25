You haven't seen a concert until you've seen one at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.

Not much compares to perching on a concrete and wood seat, surrounded by monolithic, 300-foot sandstone walls, and watching your favorite musicians perform, all while inhaling the gorgeous Colorado plains backdrop behind them. You wouldn't be called hyperbolic for using the word breathtaking.

Almost every night for the next several months the venue will percolate with music from all genres and some comedy, too: jam band, hip-hop, rock, bluegrass, singer songwriter, electronic, rap, country. Buy tickets online at redrocksonline.com/events.

Here are a few highlights:

April 1-2: Dom Dolla

April 15: Bob Moses and Ben Böhmer — The former is a Canadian electronic duo, the latter a DJ who does progressive house music.

April 19-20: The Marley Brothers — Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Julian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley make it a reggae family affair over two nights.

April 22: Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$

April 28: Sublime with Rome with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

April 30: Trevor Hall

May 3-4: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Angel Olsen — One of Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell's claims to fame is the ballad, "Maybe it's Time," that he contributed to the soundtrack of the 2018 film "A Star is Born." Bradley Cooper's character, Jackson Maine, performed it in the movie.

May 6: Ganja White Night, Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O.

May 7: Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer, Abstrakt Sonace

May 9: Shane Smith & The Saints

May 10: Chelsea Handler

May 11-12: Billy Strings — The Grammy Award-winning bluegrass wunderkind, known for his six-string skills, released the LP "Me/And/Dad" in November with his adoptive father, Terry Barber.

May 13: Gary Clark Jr., with Allen Stone

May 15-16: Dermot Kennedy — The Irish singer songwriter is best known for his 2019 single, "Outnumbered," off his debut album, "Without Fear."

May 20: Global Dub Festival

May 21: Opiuo, with Beats Antique

May 27-28: Old Dominion — The country band's bringing their hits "Break Up With Him," "Make it Sweet," "One Man Band" and "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart."

May 31-June 1: Lord Huron — The indie rock band's single, "The Night We Met," has been streamed more than a billion times.

June 2: Michael Franti & Spearhead

June 3-4: Joe Russo's Almost Dead

June 5: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, with Perfume Genius

June 7-8: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — The Australian rock band has 23 albums to its name, including the five they released in 2017.

June 10: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, with Grace Potter

June 11: Rodrigo Y Gabriela, with Bahamas

June 13: Barenaked Ladies

June 14-15: Whiskey Myers

June 16-17: Umphrey's McGee, with moe.

June 21: Louis Tomlinson

June 22: Shakey Graves, with Neal Francis

June 23-25: Widespread Panic — The jam band doesn't monkey with tradition. As of last June, the group held the record for most sold out shows at Red Rocks — 66.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

June 26-27: Zach Bryan

June 29: The Head and The Heart

July 2-3: Zeds Dead

July 4: Blues Traveler, with Railroad Earth and North Mississippi Allstars

July 5-6: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff

July 7-9: The Avett Brothers — The popular indie folk band, fronted by brothers Seth and Scott Avett, return once again to the iconic stage.

July 17: Tori Amos

July 19-20: CAAMP

July 23: Portugal. The Man with the Colorado Symphony

July 25: Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra

July 28-29: Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Vincent Neil Emerson — The Grammy Award-winning blues rock band, led by wife and husband Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, is a crowd favorite wherever they go. Last April they released "I Am the Moon," a quadruple album released in four parts throughout the year.

July 30: Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony

July 31: Big Thief, with Lucinda Williams

Aug. 1-2: Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst — Christian rocker Zach Williams will headline a night of Christian musicians.

Aug. 2: MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson, Jon Reddick

Aug. 6: Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 12-13 Slightly Stoopid

Aug. 15-16: Beck and Phoenix

Aug. 17-18: Mt. Joy

Aug. 19: Reggae on the Rocks

Aug. 25-26: My Morning Jacket — Visit with the longtime rock band and their hits "One Big Holiday," "Circuital," "Evil Urges" and "The Waterfall."

Aug. 27: Vance Joy, with Dan Sultan

Aug. 28-29: Duran Duran — Popular in the '70s, '80s and '90s, the rock group's biggest hits include "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "Girls on Film" and "A View to a Kill."

Aug. 30: Young the Giant with Milky Chance

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Rezz

Sept. 8-9: Brandi Carlile — Catch the Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter now, as she recently told media she was preparing to take a long break from her career later this year.

Sept. 10: Sylvan Esso

Sept. 11: Steve Miller Band

Sept. 14: The Revivalists, with Band of Horses

Sept. 15-16: Greensky Bluegrass

Sept. 18-19: Arctic Monkeys

Sept. 25: Counting Crows, with Dashboard Confessional

Sept. 27-28: Tyler Childers — The country, bluegrass and folk singer songwriter's latest album, September's "Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?," hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Oct. 5-6: Goose — The Connecticut group is the most talked about jam band in the U.S. right now, said Rolling Stone last June.

Oct. 17: Hozier, with Madison Cunningham

Oct. 22: Black Tiger Sex Machine