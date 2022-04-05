Grammy Award-winning Mary Chapin Carpenter will perform July 8 at Pikes Peak Center. The singer songwriter's last album, "The Dirt and the Stars," her 16th record, was released in 2020. Singer songwriter John Craigie will open the show. Tickets are $40-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.