Music has a most enigmatic way of healing us.
It can invigorate, draw out feelings and tears, take us back to the past and help us hear in ways spoken words don’t.
Nashville-based R&B, folk and roots singer-songwriter Kyshona (pronounced kuh-shauna) Armstrong, who uses only her first name as a performer, has channeled the power of music throughout her life to help heal and speak to those around her. She first realized the power of a perfectly written song and melody in her work as a music therapist. It was after needing a break from the world of mental health that she found her way to the stage.
“(Music) doesn’t have any boundaries,” Kyshona said by phone from Columbia, S.C., where she’s on tour and visiting her family. “Language can get in the way for many of us, but melody doesn’t. It’s still there even if we don’t know the words. It’s a different part of the brain that music is received through. People are more prone to hear a message when it’s through a song than if you’re speaking it to them.”
Kyshona will perform Sunday in a free concert at Cornerstone Arts Center at Colorado College. “An Evening with Kyshona” will feature her on guitar and doing three-part harmonies with singers Maureen Murphy and Nickie Conley. Expect her South Carolina and gospel quartet roots to shine through, alongside plenty of storytelling: “Lots of feelings and loud voices,” she said.
Her debut album, “Go,” dropped in 2014, and in 2020 her fourth album, “Listen,” contained the single, “Listen.” “Live at the Sanctuary” was released last year.
“’Listen’ highlights Kyshona’s descriptive songwriting and soulful vocals alongside a versatile blend of folk, rock and R&B influences. While Kyshona sings of fear, hope, community, love and understanding throughout the 10-track project, she also finds herself,” wrote a Billboard critic.
The silky-voiced singer didn’t realize the gift she harbored in her windpipes until later in life. Her first foray into music came via playing classical music on oboe and piano, but as she studied music therapy in college, she needed to learn how to sing and play guitar. And as she began to use her voice, she discovered songwriting as an outlet for her feelings and thoughts.
She spent 17 years practicing music therapy full time, mostly working with veterans, youths, people who were incarcerated and those without homes; she still works with Your Song, the nonprofit she started in 2021. The organization offers therapeutic songwriting sessions for at-risk youth, the elderly, incarcerated populations and those reentering society, and those experiencing addiction or are in recovery.
Kyshona’s music is often inspired by these people, their stories and what they’ve overcome in their own lives.
“My mission is to be a vessel for those who are lost, forgotten, silenced or hurting,” she said. “If I’m in a room with people and everyone says I couldn’t stand that set, but one person says this song made me weep or I felt like someone heard me, that means my mission is accomplished.”
Music is a way for her to give voice to the marginalized, in a way she hopes comes across as palatable.
“(The word) activist has such sharp angles to it, but what I do is more round and soft,” Kyshona said. “I’m hoping because it’s attached to these melodies in something that encourage emotions that it’s a softer way to get to people, and in a way that I’m not yelling at them, even though we are, but in a way that we’re encouraging them and giving them a gentle nudge.”
